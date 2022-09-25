Read full article on original website
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Latino's Taste is voted a favorite local restaurant during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Casa Latina in Roanoke celebrates National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
pcpatriot.com
Cougars fall to upstart Cave Spring, 12-2
Coming into Saturday night’s battle against Cave Spring, it was widely expected that the Knights would be the best team PCHS has faced thus far. Cave Spring is a quickly improving program, and they looked the part, using a tenacious and stingy defense and a tough, opportunistic offense to break a seven-year losing streak in the series, downing the Cougars by a rare score of 12-2.
Texts From Virginia Tech Game Day
It's late September and the texts really did go back to school. We're one month into this and we've seen two rivalries, a conference game and an FCS opponent, plus all the ups and downs, the laughs and yells along the way. Before you question the upcoming eventfulness, consider that West Virginia plays Texas and then another Thursday night game at home against Baylor. Quiet possibly, we're just getting started. There's a lot of that going around following Thursday night's win against Virginia Tech.
WSLS
Cave Spring earns district win over Pulaski County 12-2
ROANOKE, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights have only allowed 17 points through its first four games of the season. That number didn’t increase by much after a Saturday night showdown with River Ridge foe Pulaski County. In what was a defensive stalemate in the first half, resulted...
Hokiesports.com
Virginia Tech football announces support staff additions, changes
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock and Head Coach Brent Pry announced a number of football support staff additions and changes on Monday. Lino Lupinetti (Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt) has been elevated from assistant director of player personnel to director after one year in that role. Lupinetti previously spent two years as a recruiting assistant for the Hokies. Among his numerous responsibilities in that role, he was involved in planning and executing all prospect visits to campus, camps and game day visits. He has been instrumental in developing Tech's new prospect evaluation process and helps coordinate Tech's recruiting board.
WSLS
Danville native Peyton Sellers wins Valley Star Credit Union 300
RIDGEWAY, Va. – He’s tried, tried and tried again. But Peyton Sellers’ was winless at the prestigious Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway--until Saturday night. The Danville native found himself surging to the lead following a green-white checkered restart at the historic Paperclip. Sellers held...
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during a race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions […]
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
wfirnews.com
Salem breaks ground for $27 million Moyer Complex makeover
The City of Salem broke ground today on a 27-million-dollar upgrade and renovations at the Moyer Sports Complex. New pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art playground and much-needed additional parking lots are all part of the Moyer upgrade. Salem officials say around 250,000 people annually attend events at the Moyer Sports Complex, where numerous Division 2 and 3 college softball championships have been held. At the flagship softball multi-field venue, director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner says besides the tower in the center everything else will be new.
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
WDBJ7.com
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
WDBJ7.com
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
wfirnews.com
State Delegate gives details on project to bring outdoorsmen to Botetourt
After the unveiling of a Botetourt legend’s historic marker, one of Virginia’s State Delegates spoke about putting money into the County to get more out of one of its unused railroad beds. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
WDBJ7.com
Couple Discovers Huge Hornet Nest on Farm in Wythe County
We're quiet as we continue to track Ian. Roanoke Safe Streets For Cyclists With Pedal Safe ROA.
VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
