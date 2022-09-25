Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue Inlet channel still moving east, but repeat of 2005 relocation project not yet needed
EMERALD ISLE — The channel in Bogue Inlet between Emerald Isle and Onslow County is creeping east but is not yet close to threatening private property at The Point, as it did in the early 2000s. Ben Sumners of Newport-based Geodynamics, Carteret County’s beach surveying firm, briefed the county...
foxwilmington.com
Non-profit announces pickleball tournament to raise money for Oak Island parks
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The non-profit Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation has announced a pickleball tournament to raise money for park-related project. The Battle on the Beach fundraising tournament will be from October 22 to 23 at the outdoor pickleball/tennis courts in Middleton Park. The foundation raises...
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
myhorrynews.com
Plane involved in fatal Myrtle Beach-area crash had engine failure, hit power line, report says
The Piper PA-28R airplane that crashed north of Myrtle Beach on Sept. 14 experienced engine failure before crashing into a tree and then a power line, according to the National Transportation Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report. Both people on board died in the crash. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land. Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500. The portion of land is located between the intersection of...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County to hold information sessions on quarter-cent transportation sales tax
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County has announced pop-up information sessions on their proposed transportation sales tax increase. The community will be able to vote on the tax this November, which would amount to 25 cents per $100 and not apply to groceries, fuel, prescriptions and any other sales-tax exempt purchases.
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
WECT
Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Updates Road Closings List for Bladen County
A road closings update in Bladen County from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as of Monday, September 26, 2022, has been released. NCDOT still gives no date on when the Elwell Ferry will reopen. Following are the road updates given by Faye Boyne with NCDOT. CLOSED:. SR1137 (McKee Road)
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority announced Sept. 26 that they have received $13,000 in grants. The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items. According to the announcement, funds will be used to help fill “the gap” in bedroom, bath and...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road. Earlier this morning, the road was closed as a result of a traffic incident, per announcement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
neusenews.com
New nonprofit to honor the memory of long time Pink Hill business owner, Charlotte Baker
Charlotte Baker was a lifetime Duplin County resident and Pink Hill business owner who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2018 and succumbed to the disease in 2021 after a valiant battle. Charlotte was known for having a big heart and helping her community. In her memory, a group of family and friends established The Charlotte Baker Memorial Fund, to honor her and bring awareness to the disease. It is our mission to help patients and their families through funds generated by fundraisers and donations from our community.
WECT
Development proposal expands by 912 units
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans) Updated: 4 hours ago. UNCW alum Martin Jarmond is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
foxwilmington.com
NTSB: Small plane underwent upgrades before deadly crash near Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report in their investigation into the cause of the fatal plane crash in the Conway area on September 14. The small plane crashed near the area of McNeill Road just after 12 p.m., killing both the...
foxwilmington.com
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for Andrew Boynton, the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Bland to death in 2019, began Monday in New Hanover County. Investigators found Bland dead in the apartment she shared with Boynton along Randall Parkway. Officers had originally checked her apartment after receiving a missing person’s report.
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WECT
Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
