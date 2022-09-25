ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

foxwilmington.com

Non-profit announces pickleball tournament to raise money for Oak Island parks

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The non-profit Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation has announced a pickleball tournament to raise money for park-related project. The Battle on the Beach fundraising tournament will be from October 22 to 23 at the outdoor pickleball/tennis courts in Middleton Park. The foundation raises...
OAK ISLAND, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land. Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500. The portion of land is located between the intersection of...
LELAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Updates Road Closings List for Bladen County

A road closings update in Bladen County from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as of Monday, September 26, 2022, has been released. NCDOT still gives no date on when the Elwell Ferry will reopen. Following are the road updates given by Faye Boyne with NCDOT. CLOSED:. SR1137 (McKee Road)
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
neusenews.com

New nonprofit to honor the memory of long time Pink Hill business owner, Charlotte Baker

Charlotte Baker was a lifetime Duplin County resident and Pink Hill business owner who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2018 and succumbed to the disease in 2021 after a valiant battle. Charlotte was known for having a big heart and helping her community. In her memory, a group of family and friends established The Charlotte Baker Memorial Fund, to honor her and bring awareness to the disease. It is our mission to help patients and their families through funds generated by fundraisers and donations from our community.
PINK HILL, NC
WECT

Development proposal expands by 912 units

Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans) Updated: 4 hours ago. UNCW alum Martin Jarmond is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Women dies after Wilmington car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NTSB: Small plane underwent upgrades before deadly crash near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report in their investigation into the cause of the fatal plane crash in the Conway area on September 14. The small plane crashed near the area of McNeill Road just after 12 p.m., killing both the...
CONWAY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for Andrew Boynton, the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Bland to death in 2019, began Monday in New Hanover County. Investigators found Bland dead in the apartment she shared with Boynton along Randall Parkway. Officers had originally checked her apartment after receiving a missing person’s report.
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
WILMINGTON, NC

