Charlotte Baker was a lifetime Duplin County resident and Pink Hill business owner who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2018 and succumbed to the disease in 2021 after a valiant battle. Charlotte was known for having a big heart and helping her community. In her memory, a group of family and friends established The Charlotte Baker Memorial Fund, to honor her and bring awareness to the disease. It is our mission to help patients and their families through funds generated by fundraisers and donations from our community.

PINK HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO