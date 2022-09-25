ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkom, ID

At least one person injured in motorhome crash on I-15 between McCammon and Inkom

By Journal Staff
 2 days ago

At least one person was injured in a motorhome crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom.

The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motorhome left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence. The vehicle finally came to a stop about 50 yards from the freeway.

State police confirmed that at least one of the motorhome's occupants was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck along with state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies.

One lane of Interstate 15 northbound was temporarily shut down because of the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation by state police who are expected to release further details soon.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

