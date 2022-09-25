ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL scout: Brock Bowers deserves to be in Heisman conversation

By James Morgan
Former NFL scout Jim Nagy thinks that Georgia Bulldogs sophomore tight end Brock Bowers deserves to be in the Heisman conversation. Nagy is the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which is the most important scrimmage before the NFL draft.

Brock Bowers has 358 total yards and five total touchdowns this season. Georgia and offensive coordinator Todd Monken are using Bowers as a weapon in the running game more in 2022.

Bowers caught 56 passes for 886 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end is putting up impressive numbers and is an excellent blocker.

Against Kent State, Brock Bowers scored a 75-yard rushing touchdown. Bowers scored three touchdowns last weekend against South Carolina. He is arguably the best player on the best team in college football.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football. However, controversially quarterbacks have won 18 of the last 22 Heisman Trophy awards. Defensive players are rarely considered for the award.

Yes, quarterbacks play the most important position in football, but that does not always mean that they are the most outstanding players. Hopefully the award can have more balanced voting in the future.

Jim Nagy certainly thinks that Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of the most outstanding players in the country.

Unfortunately for Nagy and the Senior Bowl, Brock Bowers is unlikely to attend that event because he could enter the NFL draft following his junior season. Bowers is already turning the heads of a lot of NFL scouts.

