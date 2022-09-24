ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
freightwaves.com

Nikola recalls all the electric trucks it has built so far

Nikola Corp. is recalling all 93 battery-electric Nikola Tre Class 8 trucks it has built to date because improper installation of the shoulder anchorage assembly of the seat belts could reduce protection in a crash. Nikola imports cabs from Italy, where they are built by manufacturing partner Iveco, which is...
CNBC

Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles

Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
fordauthority.com

Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot

The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
The Independent

Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’

A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
yankodesign.com

This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now

Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
Autoweek.com

A Buyer’s Market for Cars, Trucks Is around the Corner

Average price for a new car or truck is $46,425, while 49 days' supply has been steady since January, says Cox Automotive. At least you can afford to drive, with gas now averaging $3.68 a gallon. Chevy is pushing for a starting price in the low $30,000 range for its...
Autoweek.com

Cut-Down Engine of the Week: Oldsmobile 4.3 Diesel

Nearly five years have passed since our last episode of the Cut-Down Engine of the Week series, in which we admired International Harvester's one-bank-of-a-V8 Comanche four-cylinder. The half-a-V8 method has saved many an engineering and production dollar for vehicle manufacturers, as has the two-thirds-of-a-straight-six design, but perhaps the most popular means of lopping cylinders off a proven mill has been the V8-based V6.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen ID.4 Test Drives Will Now Be Handled By Amazon

Let's be honest. Going on a test drive sucks. While the CarBuzz crew has the privilege of largely unsupervised time with new cars, car buyers do not. And they tend to dislike the test driving experience whether because of pushy salespeople in an unusually charged auto market or a lack of time to properly evaluate the car.
MotorBiscuit

4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid, and Audi RS e-tron GT are some of the most expensive EVs to insure. The post 4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
