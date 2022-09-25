Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ spinoff creator reveals prequel’s surprising origins
Later this year Netflix users will be treated to The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel from the streaming service’s current series based on The Witcher books. It is four episodes, takes place thousands of years before Geralt, and came to be in a bit of an unusual way. In a...
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event
Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
First Photo & Info on Minnie Driver’s Character in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’
Minnie Driver is joining The Witcher: Blood Origin and Netflix is now sharing details and a first look at her mystical-sounding character. The announcement was made during Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event. Creator Declan De Barra told TUDUM that Driver’s character plays a Seanchaí, a shapeshifting storyteller that can travel between worlds and times. She’s essentially a collector of stories that are forgotten. She believes this story needs to be told again in the modern Witcher world for progress to be made in the future.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’
Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead to Me' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, First LookJohn Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Face a Funky Conspiracy in 'They Cloned Tyrone' TrailerNaomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix
Fans of “Manifest” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4. The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. “Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show...
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Maarva Actor Fiona Shaw Looks So Familiar
Fiona Shaw portrays Cassian's adopted mother, Maarva, in 'Andor.' Where might viewers have seen the actor before the 'Star Wars' series?
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher’: Netflix Shows Off Shattering Teaser Art for Season 3 (PHOTO)
Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) may be in mortal peril in The Witcher Season 3, if Netflix’s teaser art for the fantasy series’ upcoming installments — revealed the teaser art today, Saturday, September 24, during its TUDUM global fan event — is any indication. In the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
Andor: Everything to know about the new Disney Plus Star Wars series coming Wednesday
Of all the Star Wars movies that followed the beloved original trilogy, I think Gareth Edwards’s 2016 Rogue One might be my favorite. All the others have generally been hamstrung by their stories being linked too closely to the existing canon, whereas Rogue One let us explore an interesting side-story that was connected to essentially a throwaway line in the first Star Wars movie (“Many Bothans died to bring us this information”). And now, this week, Disney Plus is giving us an exciting Rogue One prequel series called Andor.
IGN
One Major Takeaway From HBO's The Last of Us Trailer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Taking a look at The Last of Us HBO trailer. We got the latest trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series, #TheLastofUs, and with it comes a few details gleaned from the trailer that’ll likely keep fans excited for its release. One major takeaway is getting our first glimpse of the infected enemy from The Last of Us video games, the Clicker. Still no release date just yet for The Last of Us #HBOMax series, but it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023. In other entertainment news, Netflix dropped the very first images of the Onimusha anime coming to streaming. And finally, also based on a popular video game franchise, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is slated for a Jan. 2023 release date.
IGN
Netflix Tudum 2022: Everything Announced
Netflix’s Tudum showcase has now officially wrapped, but not before sharing a ton of new information about several upcoming films and TV series including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Witcher Season 3, and more. IGN has you covered right here with every...
Enola Holmes 2 release date: When is the sequel arriving? Check out the new trailer
There are less than two months to go until Millie Bobby Brown returns as corset-wearing, fourth-wall-breaking heroine, Enola Holmes – and now fans have been treated to a first trailer for the sequel as well as to the official release date for the movie. Released as part of Netflix's...
Netflix's Next Big Hit May Come From Serious Pedigree: Game Of Thrones
Streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX has produced some of the most well-received shows of the last decade including “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game.”. The Los Gatos, California-based company may have another hit series on the way — this time from the former showrunners of “Game of Thrones.”
Ryan Reynolds teases that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' in 2024
Ryan Reynolds shared an update on the status of the next "Deadpool" sequel, which is set for release on September 6, 2024.
Comments / 0