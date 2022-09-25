Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Related
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at Florida UPS, police say
Officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
CBS News
Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Operation Stormwatch: Hillsborough (Tampa) Orders First Ian Evacuations
Mandatory in Zone A, Voluntary in Zone B
AOL Corp
Deputy killed by road worker driving front end loader along interstate, Florida cops say
A sheriff’s deputy monitoring traffic along an interstate construction site was run over and killed by a member of the road crew, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect fled, but was taken into custody early Friday, Sept. 23, the sheriff’s officials reported. It happened...
fox13news.com
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Gandy Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Gandy Boulevard. Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 5100 block of Gandy Boulevard, which is on the east side of the Gandy Bridge on Saturday morning. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy...
Pasco County schools to close Tuesday ahead of Ian
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County school leaders announced schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian later this week. The decision was made after consultation with the county's emergency operations center and district staff, the district...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life
Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
Father of Tampa student shot and killed as he tried to get into the backseat of a car following a night out with friends says they're still trying to 'figure out' his death... as cops probe shooter's Stand Your Ground defense
The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot dead while trying to get into a stranger's care following a night out say they are still at a loss over his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed at 1.20am on Saturday morning after returning to his...
Comments / 1