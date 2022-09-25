ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

CBS News

Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Gandy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Gandy Boulevard. Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 5100 block of Gandy Boulevard, which is on the east side of the Gandy Bridge on Saturday morning. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco County schools to close Tuesday ahead of Ian

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County school leaders announced schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian later this week. The decision was made after consultation with the county's emergency operations center and district staff, the district...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Father of Tampa student shot and killed as he tried to get into the backseat of a car following a night out with friends says they're still trying to 'figure out' his death... as cops probe shooter's Stand Your Ground defense

The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot dead while trying to get into a stranger's care following a night out say they are still at a loss over his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed at 1.20am on Saturday morning after returning to his...
TAMPA, FL

