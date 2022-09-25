Read full article on original website
Related
goholycross.com
Crusaders hit the road to face Colgate
The Holy Cross men's soccer team will travel to Colgate this Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a 7:00 p.m. game. Things to Know About the Crusaders (4-5-0, 0-2-0 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross has an overall record of 4-5-0 on the season, with an 0-2-0 mark in the Patriot League. The Crusaders are coming off a narrow 3-2 loss to Army West Point on Saturday.
goholycross.com
Field hockey defeats Davidson
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's field hockey team downed the Davidson Wildcats, 4-1. The win sends the Crusaders to 3-7 and the Wildcats to 3-6 on the season.Sophomore forward Meggan Fourie led the game with two goals and one assist. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Just 1:11 into the...
goholycross.com
Emmerich ties for 16th at Dartmouth Invitational
ENFIELD, N.H. — The Holy Cross men's golf team took part in the two day Dartmouth Invitational at the Montcalm Golf Club in Enfield, N.H. Saturday and Sunday. Christian Emmerich paced all Crusaders tallying a team-low 72 (E) during the second round for a 150 (+6) showing on the par 72 course.
goholycross.com
Women’s golf competes at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Holy Cross women's golf team competed in the Princeton Invitational this past weekend at the Springdale Country Club. Across three rounds, the Crusaders finished at 996 (+144) on the Par 71, 6,109-yard course. Holy Cross shot their best round during round one firing a team total 327.
Comments / 0