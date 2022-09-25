'Jump Six' Leads to Texas-Sized Heartbreak

Trophy photos with Sam Pittman will have to be postponed for a year

ARLINGTON, Texas – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will have to put his crown and throne in storage for at least a year following a heart-breaking 23-21 loss that will long be remembered in Razorback history.

After seizing control of the game early and being poised to coast to an easy win, the Razorbacks fell victim to a play that is common to this series in its wacky nature.

Let's just call it "Jump Six."

For the second week in a row, Arkansas had a chance to score with a short run near the goal like and fumbled.

It was a 10-point swing that will haunt Razorback fans in much the same way the Clint Stoerner fumble at Tennessee continues to haunt them.

With Texas A&M on the ropes and momentum still firmly on the Hogs' side, quarterback KJ Jefferson dove over the top, losing control of the ball as he launched. It then ping-ponged around into the hands of sophomore defensive back Tyreek Chappell.

Had he been tackled immediately, there might not have been enough time for A&M to score before the half. Had his progress been ruled as stopped at the 18-yard line, it still might have happened.

However, when Demani Richardson took the ball from his teammate and ran the anchor leg of a 98-yard return, the fate of Sam Pittman's trophy photo was sealed. Arkansas fans just didn't know it yet.

There was still a chance for Arkansas to win, but a 42-yard field attempt by Cam Little bounced off the top of the right goal post. Prior to the kick, Pittman opted to let the clock run down as much as possible.

It turned out to be exactly enough time to the second for Jimbo Fisher to clock manage his way to victory, 23-21.

We're live from Arlington, Texas where it's hot outside, but comfortable inside the home of the Cowboys where Arkansas fans have a clear numbers advantage 15 minutes before kick-off.

Hodges & Smith Game Preview

First Quarter

(15:00 1Q, 0-0)

Oh how quickly we forget how obnoxious those A&M chants can be. So loud. So nonsensical. So inexplicably about the Texas Longhorns. Maybe one day they'll update their material.

As the teams take the field, Arkansas has clearly outdrawn Texas A&M by a large margin and the Hog fans are WAY louder. When the Aggies were announced the boos from Arkansas fans made it impossible to hear A&M fans. Also, the early runs with the Hog call are deafening.

There are pockets or Razorback fans sprinkled throughout the Texas A&M half the the stadium.

Arkansas takes the opening kickoff and Arkansas has receivers running free on the first route. Jefferson finds Haselwood to set the tone up front and the Hogs offense is moving with a bit of pace.

On 3rd & 4, Jefferson throw behind Ketron Jackson and the Hogs will end their first drive in a punt. Max Fletcher's punt takes an A&M bounce and the Aggies will set up shop at their own 35-yard line.

As expected, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher followed his traditional pattern as Devon Achane ran for five on the opening play.

The Arkansas secondary then got tested and held up as Aggie QB Max Johnson had nowhere to go and had to throw the ball away.

The Aggies got called for illegal shift and Pittman chooses to replay second day while taking the five yards. It was all a wash though as Achane gets the five yards back to make it third down where it would have been anyway.

Big Play Alert

Down goes Johnson! Down goes Johnson! Drew Sanders and Zach Williams swallowed him up after deep penetration for an 8-yard loss. A&M will punt.

Arkansas will take over on their own 31-yard line.

If the hundreds of Hog fans on the concourse eventually make their way to a seat, the Arkansas side will be essentially full with the exception of one spot in the cheap seats.

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders picks up where he left off last week with a hard 6-yard run to set the tone early on this drive.

The first three carries go to Sanders, including a 2-yard run on 3rd & 1 for a first down.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders catches a pass during pregame warmups at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Big Play Alert

KJ Jefferson finds an empty half of the field for an easy 26-yard run. He then hits Ketron Jackson in the left flat for a 32-yard touchdown pass as solid blocking opened a hole to break him free.

5 plays, 69 yards (1:43 drive)

Arkansas 7, Texas A&M 0 (1Q, 9:44)

(9:44 1Q, 7-0)

A&M will begin its drive with a delay of game, moving the Aggies back to the 20.

Big Play Alert

Welcome back Myles Slusher. The defensive back drags down the running back for a 6-yard loss.

Arkansas continues to get pressure on Johnson to set up 4th & 1 at the A&M 34. Jimbo Fisher calls for the punt team.

On a side note, Texas Tech beat Texas in overtime and stormed the field for a second time this year. So, uh, Alabama = Texas Tech?

(7:32 1Q, 7-0)

Arkansas will begin this drive on their own 23-yard line. If statistical averages for the Aggies hold up, a drive here would just about put the game out of reach.

Jefferson said after the Missouri State game that he would go back to trusting himself running the ball gain. That seems to be the case early on.

AJ Green is now leaving cleat prints across Aggie defenders as three straight rushes by the No. 2 back of runs gives Arkansas first down near midfield.

Big Play Alert

KJ Jefferson finds Warren Thompson all alone DEEP in the A&M secondary with no one around for a 56-yard touchdown. The mountain of a QB threw 50 of those yards in the air.

7 plays, 78 yards (2:07)

Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 0 (1Q, 5:25)

1Q, 5:25 (14-0)

With the way these teams are eating clock, the opportunities to put up points are ticking away quickly.

Arkansas keeps getting pressure despite Texas A&M trying to rely on the short passing game. Now 3rd &2 from the 33-yard line.

First down pass on a bootleg by Johnson is negated by an illegal shift. That will move the Aggies 20 yards back from where they would have had it. Bumper Pool, playing in front of friends and family in his home region for the last time as a Razorback had Johnson grasped to force a bad throw.

A&M has to punt, but it is muffed by Arkansas, goes into the hands of an Aggie, but is recovered by Quincy McAdoo.

Jefferson completes a pass to Thompson on third down with no one really open. Max Fletcher will punt while standing on his own 11-yard line.

Texas A&M will take over at their own 34-yard line.

1:47 1Q (14-0)

The Arkansas secondary continues to hold up on pass plays. A&M is able to get four yards from Achane up the middle, forcing 3rd & 6.

Slusher is all over the place. He arrives right as the ball gets to Anaias Smith and knocks it away. A&M must punt.

0:59 1Q (14-0)

Jefferson beats the safety for a 5-yard gain. That sets up the first carry of the season for Dominique Johnson, a 1-yard gain.

End of the 1st quarter

Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas switches ends of the field right as the sun moves off into the A&M stand area. Until about two minutes ago, there was an area of the field where the ball could be lost in the air.

KJ Jefferson holds up and ducks for cover in an uncharacteristic move by the big QB.

Dominique Johnson shaking off the rust. Big 20-yard run followed by an 8-yard run, followed by 7-yard run as Johnson is taking over.

Jefferson pass attempt to Hornsby tipped at the line of scrimmage, so the Hogs go back to Hornsby on a run which was full of acrobatics, but short on yards.

Look for Arkansas to go back to that double reverse later on. The Aggies committed hard to crashing the run, leaving Trey Knox all alone. It was a loss for now, but might be a touchdown later.

Expecting an announcement of a possible record crowd for this game.

12:08, 1Q (14-0)

Big Play Alert

Achane finds a seam and flips the field from deep in Aggie territory to a 63-yard run to the Arkansas 30. Slusher caught him from behind. It is A&M's initial first down.

After a quick 10-yard gain, Max Johnson takes on Bumper Pool for a 4-yard gain to set up second down at the Arkansas 11.

The defense swarms as the defensive line swallows up Achane to make it 3rd & 5.

Big Play Alert

Johnson throws a high floater to Evan Stewart for a 10-yard touchdown pass that should have been easily picked off, but for some reason, Malik Chavis never looked back to find the ball and overran the play.

6 plays, 93 yards (3:23)

Arkansas 14, Texas A&m 7

14:25, 1Q (14-7)

Arkansas fans just booed the Aggies' puppy dog when the well-groomed collie was shown on the screen during the break.

Sanders back on the field for Hogs after a rest last series and plows his way through several missed tackles for a 12-yard gain.

Jefferson tiptoes his way to a first down near midfield. This is the second time the big QB looks like he's going out of his way to not get hurt.

Arkansas rides Sanders on a couple of carries across midfield. We officially have a Nathan Bax sighting. His reception was for no gain, but he was seen.

Jefferson runs through a tackle for a first down just past the 40. He then finds Haselwood. If the pass weren't low, he might have had a chance to score.

Sanders then gets the edge with his speed to push inside the red zone before Jefferson finds Haselwood down to the three.

Big Play Alert

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson loses the ball near the Texas A&M goal line Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Jefferson tries to dive into the end zone from the 3-yard line and hits a helmet, causing it to pop up at the one and be picked out of the air by Tyrek Chappell who handed it off to Demani Richardson at the 18-yard line after appearing to have progress stopped.

The two combined for a 98-yard touchdown run. However, the ensuring extra point try was bobbled and Arkansas held on the extra point.

It's officially an Arkansas-Texas A&M game.

Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 13 (2Q, 3:12)

You can hear the Texas A&M crowd now. It forces Sam Pittman to call a time out.

Jefferson is sacked for a loss. However, the referees missed a play that should have been either a penalty on Haselwood or his defender because the two launched into a WWE match near midfield that resulted in a pinfall.

Aggies appear to be on the move, but an illegal block kills the best completion of the night by Johnson. The Aggies will move back to the 39-yard line.

Johnson jogs for a first down at the 45 with 1:08 left. Texas A&M is threatening to take the lead with just over a half minute to go in the half.

A false start not only moves the Aggies back to their own 44, but 10 seconds gets run off the clock.

Arkansas has a deep pass covered, but Tauren Carter tapped the A&M receiver on the shoulder and he crashed to the ground like he just got punched by Tyson Fury to draw the pass interference.

The Aggies will try a 59-yard field goal. We'll see if Scott Fountain puts anyone back in case it comes up short.

Jimbo Fisher sends the offense back on the field for the final four seconds. Johnson runs to the sideline and throws it away without getting injured.

End of 1st Half

Passing:

ARK: KJ Jefferson – 8-13-126-2-0

A&M: Max Johnson – 6-11-51-1

Rushing:

ARK: KJ Jefferson – 11-70-0

A&M: Javon Achane – 8-89-0

Receiving:

ARK: Warren Thompson – 2-57-1

A&M: Evan Stewart – 2-28-1

First Half Video Report

3rd Quarter

15:00, 3Q (14-13)

Arkansas gets great pressure up the middle on the opening play of the half. However, Dwight McGlothern gets called for holding in the secondary to give A&M a first down at their own 40-yard line.

Johnson gets eight on a quarterback scramble and Achane follow for four to get the Aggies into Arkansas territory.

Bumper Pool misses a tackle in the flat and tight end Donovan Green gets 26 on the pass to bring A&M into field goal range.

A pass from Johnson to Stewart sets up 1st & Goal from the 9-yard line for the Aggies.

Big Play Alert

Achane finds a crease and goes basically untouched as A&M goes 75 yards on six plays to take the Aggies first lead of the game.

Texas A&M 20, Arkansas 14 (11:41, 3Q)

11:41, 3Q (14-20)

The energy has definitely switched to the Texas A&M half of the field. To make matters worse, it appears Trey Knox is hurt as they set up the medial tent.

After a failed drive by Arkansas, Max Johnson misses a wide open receiver deep down field with 9:49 left in the third quarter. The Razorbacks are in desperate need of a stop.

Arkansas almost got it. Landon Jackson had Johnson dead to rights and missed him. Then Khari Johnson missed a tackle. The only help Arkansas got was from a block in the back, but by then Johnson has run so far that it wasn't enough to prevent the first down.

Could someone please have Simeon Blair report to the 45 yard line. He left his shoes there after Yulkeith Brown faked him out of them for a 26-yard gain.

Big Play Alert

With the defense on its heels, Jackson gets to Johnson and would have had the sack had it not been for a forced fumble that A&M recovered for a 10-yard loss. For the first time this half there is a glimmer of hope on the Arkansas side.

Nevermind.

A&M just converted 2nd & 30. Johnson to Smith and this looks like it could get out of hand really quick.

Arkansas manages to hold thanks to a penalty. Aggies settle for a 31-yard field goal.

It's a minor win, but the Arkansas offense will need to find itself again soon if the Razorbacks want to still have that dream match-up with Alabama next week.

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 14 (3:48, 3Q)

3:48, 3Q (23-14)

Arkansas starts from its own 25-yard line desperately needing a score to stay in this game.

The go back to the run as Sanders caps the first two plays with a 6-yard run for a first down.

Jefferson has Haselwood wide open on the left side, but he slips down and can't make the catch.

After a 1-yard gain by Sanders Arkansas is looking for a momentum builder on 3rd & 9, but Jefferson just barely overthrows Thompson for what would have been a first down when he shuffles up in the pocket.

Punter Max Fletcher finally gets a solid kick and pins the Aggies deep at their own 14. The secondary needs to earn its keep on this drive and the linebackers are going to have to help by being disciplined with Achane.

3Q, 1:36 (23-14)

Achane opens with a 12-yard run, but Johnson overthrows his receiver deep over the middle on the following play.

Johnson makes up for it with a big run, but A&M's most reliable receiver, Anias Smith is laying on the field like a freshly shot doe. It doesn't look good.

He has to be helped off the field as Slusher comes over to say something to him before Smith is more or less carried off the field.

Arkansas strips the ball away on a dive up the middle by Achane and runs it back, but forward progress was ruled to have been stopped after a 1-yard gain. A&M looked like it was going to punt on 4th & 1, but a false start moves them back to their own 31-yard line.

Bryce Stephens back to receive as the quarter comes to an end.

End of the 3rd Quarter

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 14

14:54, 4Q (14-23)

Arkansas begins the fourth quarter around their own 26 desperately needing something good to happen. So far that good thing looks like AJ Green who is fresh and not afraid of contact. He has carried Arkansas to the 46-yard line.

Jefferson hits Knox for a 8-yard gain to cross midfield and get a first down at the A&M 48-yard line. Things looked hopeful but Arkansas tried to run a double pass that went terribly wrong. Now it's 2nd & 15.

On 3rd and long, Jefferson pushes up into the pocket to buy time for Haselwood to work his way back for a 9-yard completion. That set up a 4th & 1 play where Jefferson ran for six to put Arkansas at the A&M 33-yard line.

This puts the Hogs on the far outer limits of Cam Little's range.

Rashod Dubinion comes in and bulls his way through for 14 yards and this crowd is building for Arkansas. Jefferson follows with eight yards before Dubinion sets up 1st & Goal with a 3-yard carry.

Big Play Alert

Jefferson rides the zone read deep in Dubinion's belly and barely pulls it out in time to zip around right end for a 6-yard touchdown and Arkansas is back in this.

13 plays, 74 yards (4:49)

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21 (10:05, 4Q)

10:05, 4Q (10:05)

The Arkansas band has the Razorback fan base rocking. With Briles breaking out trick plays here and there, we have to wonder if we will see an offensive lineman throw to a long snapper before the night is up. This is Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, so why not?

Eric Gregory gets this defensive stand off to a good start with a 2-yard sack of Johnson.

Arkansas then gets pressure on Johnson again. It appears he was going to throw it out of bounds, but Achane grabbed it along the sideline.

Bumper Pool then deposited him out of bounds...or so we think. They're taking a closer look.

Ruling on the field stands. 3rd & 12.

Pressure again and Johnson flips it up as he's being hit. Green makes the catch for 16 yards.

Big Play Alert

Achane makes Arkansas pay for the previous play with a 23-yard run that was close to breaking for a touchdown. Arkansas responds with a big sack.

Arkansas has a chance to get a stop again on 3rd & 9. Hogs get pressure again and the ball goes through the arms of Kamari Johnson.

The Aggies will now try a 53-yard field goal. The kick had plenty of distance, but it carries wide left and the Razorbacks have a chance to drive for the lead with 6:30 left.

6:30, 4Q (21-23)

Arkansas fans are trying to drown out the Texas A&M band with a Hog call.

Johnson back in the game. Arkansas takes over at the 31-yard line.

Johnson goes for four yards. Pittman's approach makes it seem like he would like for this to be the last drive of the game.

On 3rd down, Jefferson doesn't see Jackson break down for what would have been a touchdown, but is able to find Matt Landers for a 19-yard pass and a first down at the Texas A&M 32-yard line.

Jefferson runs up the middle for 10 yards for a first down. Arkansas is draining clock.

On 2nd & 5 inside the 20, the snap got past Jefferson. The Razorbacks were lucky to get the recovery as there were Aggies around with a solid chance of recovering.

It is now 3rd & 14 with the game on the line. Hogs are at the 25.

Jefferson runs to his left for a short gain to set up Cam Little for a potential game winning field goal. Pittman will let the clock run down to 1:35 before calling a time out.

The kick will set up on the left hash. It will be a 42-yard kick. Little's kick had plenty of leg, but it hit the very top of the goal post and ruled no good.

1:30, 4Q (1:30)

Arkansas has one timeout. The Aggies should be able to kneel down and end this.

The time Arkansas ran off before Cam Little's kick will be exactly enough to seal the Razorbacks' fate. The Hogs will be undefeated no more.

