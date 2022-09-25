Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Seminoles in First Place at Folds of Honor Collegiate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf finished the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate as the only team under par, shooting 1-under on a cold and windy day at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich. “I saw some toughness,” FSU Head...
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
seminoles.com
W. Golf: First Place Lead Extended At Schooner Fall Classic
NORMAN, Okla. – Florida State freshman Lottie Woad is in a tie for fifth place in the individual standings, and the Seminole Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings with one round remaining to be played in the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club. The Seminoles increased their lead from one stroke to six strokes in round two, and enter the final round of the event with a six stroke lead over Oklahoma and a seven stroke lead over Houston, who are in second and third places, respectively, in the team standings.
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Schooner Fall Classic Champions
NORMAN, Okla. – Florida State won the championship of the Ninth Annual Schooner Fall Classic with a three-stroke victory over TCU as play in the event at the Belmar Golf Club Came to a close. The Seminoles took the lead in the first round and held it for most of the remainder of the event to win the Schooner Fall Classic for the second time. Florida State also won the event in 2016.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball: 7:15 Game Time Set Against Purdue in Challenge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State will play host to Purdue in the 2022 ACC / Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:15. The game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU as game times were were released by ESPN. The 24th annual event, which consists of...
seminoles.com
No. 14 Men’s Golf Prepares for Folds of Honor Collegiate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf prepares for the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate beginning on Monday, a tournament that is dedicated to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders. The three-day tournament takes place at a specially designed Jack Nicklaus course at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich.
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Woad Ties School Record With 65 At Schooner
NORMAN, Okla. – Freshman Lottie Woad tied the school record with a 5 under par score of 65 and is in a tie for third place in the individual standings, and the Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings after the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Course. Playing in just her second collegiate event, Woad was 4 under par on her final three holes with one eagle and two birdies, to finish her fourth career round at 65. During the round she totaled four birdies, one eagle and 17 holes scored a par or better. She is just one stroke behind Clemson’s Chloe Holder and Crystal Wang of Illinois who carded scores of 6 under par 64.
seminoles.com
Soccer Gets Seventh Win With 3-1 Win Over No. 14 Clemson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (7-0-2) defeated No. 14 Clemson (5-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The 3-1 win capped off the Seminoles’ ACC home opening weekend and improved their ACC record to 3-0. The Seminoles’ unbeaten streak grows to 18, taking the spot as the second longest in school history.
seminoles.com
Seminoles Race By Boston College 44-14
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis set career-highs for both passing yards and total offense in leading the Seminoles to a 44-14 win over Boston College in Tallahassee on Saturday. The win pushed FSU’s record to 4-0 and the Seminoles are off to their best start since 2015. Travis completed...
seminoles.com
Statement from Michael Alford Regarding Saturday’s Football Game
Below is a statement from FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford regarding Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. football game against Wake Forest. “Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday. We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”
