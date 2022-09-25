ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
intheknow.com

Newborn bawls after discovering her ‘hair and hands on the same day’

This mother’s “poor” baby girl had nobody but herself to blame for her tantrum. Being a newborn means you’re in a new, distressing, confusing place far from the comfortable womb. Nothing makes sense, and when you’re not even aware you have hands until you’re 2 to 4 months old, well, you’re hands are gonna be kind of freaky.
