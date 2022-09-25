Read full article on original website
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome
COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 27
Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services no longer asks for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms. Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and...
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening
COLUMBIA — Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and nonprofit. In its office, educational posters carry its LGBTQ-friendly message. And with Monkeypox now a concern in Missouri, the clinic is fronting questions from patients about the emerging issue. "Disease doesn't have a preference,"...
State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
Local nonprofit to distribute thousands of diapers as Diaper Awareness Week begins
COLUMBIA - A local nonprofit will distribute thousands of diapers to those in need this week, as part of National Diaper Awareness Week. The organization First Chance for Children provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri. Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety
COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Hickman hopes to loosen Rock Bridge's stranglehold on local tennis dominance
Hickman girls tennis is off to an impressive start to the season, and it hops to make a statement when it hosts crosstown rival and perennial powerhouse Rock Bridge on Tuesday. The Kewpies host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. . Hickman (13-1) has racked up big wins this season, steamrolling...
State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors
MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
$25 million in federal funding will go toward combatting opioid crisis in Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Mental Health will receive just over $25 million to address the ongoing opioid crisis, as part of $1.5 billion of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will go toward increasing access to treatment of substance use disorder, removing...
Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting
COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
Burden questionable for the Georgia game
COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury in the 2nd quarter of Mizzou's loss to Auburn. Drinkwitz said the Burden is "questionable" for the Georgia...
Former fraternity members charged in MU hazing case to appear in court this week
COLUMBIA - A former Phi Gamma Delta member at MU appeared virtually for a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas Shultz with hazing. This comes after last year’s fraternity party that left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning. On Monday, Judge...
Worker falls from Rocheport Bridge after safety equipment malfunction
ROCHEPORT − A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The...
Hickman takes down Tolton in high-scoring thriller
Rock Bridge volleyball beat Kirksville 3-0 on Monday at home, improving to 15-1. The Bruins next host Helias on Wednesday. Hickman boys soccer put five goals past Tolton in the first half en route to an 8-4 win at Tolton. Hickman senior Leif Kammer netted a hat trick in the...
VIDEO: Vanderbilt defeats Missouri soccer 2-0.
Missouri couldn't capitalize on their scoring opportunities as Vanderbilt's goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko displayed several acrobatic stops. Vanderbilt has allowed only 3 goals this season.
Heating engineers suggest getting furnaces checked now to avoid higher bills
JEFFERSON CITY − The sunny, crisp fall days of late September give a perfect illusion of comfortable weather. But as always, winter is near and heating professionals suggest tuning up those furnaces while the days are still in the 70s, and not wait until the ground freezes over. Tom...
Fatal crash in Osage County leaves one dead
OSAGE COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Osage County has left one man dead. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald G. Mahaney was traveling westbound on Osage County Road 722 on a 2020 KTM Motorcycle when he went off the left side of the roadway. As he returned to the roadway, he slid and then went off the right side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle, the report said.
Man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A 32-year-old man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Lookout Trail in between Route Z and Old Stage Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as Albert Heimericks, 83, was slowing to...
