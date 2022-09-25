ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome

COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services no longer asks for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms. Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State IT division to hold hiring event Friday

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia

COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local nonprofit to distribute thousands of diapers as Diaper Awareness Week begins

COLUMBIA - A local nonprofit will distribute thousands of diapers to those in need this week, as part of National Diaper Awareness Week. The organization First Chance for Children provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri. Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety

COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors

MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting

COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Burden questionable for the Georgia game

COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury in the 2nd quarter of Mizzou's loss to Auburn. Drinkwitz said the Burden is "questionable" for the Georgia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Worker falls from Rocheport Bridge after safety equipment malfunction

ROCHEPORT − A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The...
ROCHEPORT, MO
KOMU

Hickman takes down Tolton in high-scoring thriller

Rock Bridge volleyball beat Kirksville 3-0 on Monday at home, improving to 15-1. The Bruins next host Helias on Wednesday. Hickman boys soccer put five goals past Tolton in the first half en route to an 8-4 win at Tolton. Hickman senior Leif Kammer netted a hat trick in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fatal crash in Osage County leaves one dead

OSAGE COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Osage County has left one man dead. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald G. Mahaney was traveling westbound on Osage County Road 722 on a 2020 KTM Motorcycle when he went off the left side of the roadway. As he returned to the roadway, he slid and then went off the right side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle, the report said.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A 32-year-old man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Lookout Trail in between Route Z and Old Stage Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as Albert Heimericks, 83, was slowing to...
COLE COUNTY, MO

