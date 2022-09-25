Read full article on original website
Related
Bryce Dallas Howard Gets Real About Weight In Hollywood And Even Getting Asked To Drop Pounds For Jurassic World
Jurassic World Dominion's production saw Bryce Dallas Howard asked to lose weight for filming, and it apparently wasn't the first time she was asked during the franchise's run.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
TVOvermind
Where to Stream Every Jurassic Park Movie
Jurassic Park has been a popular franchise since the dinosaur revival action series launched its first Speilberg-helmed entry in 1993. From that first entry, the series evolved into a trilogy, which then evolved into another, more epic, trilogy that starred Chris Pratt through each one, versus the alternating cast between the first three Jurassic Park movies. The most recent Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, was released earlier this year and ended the second trilogy, and possibly the franchise overall, at least for a while. With the most recent release being the sum up to the entire saga up to this point, many may want to refresh themselves with the original Jurassic Park movies, the first two Jurassic World movies, just Jurassic World: Dominion, or perhaps the entire franchise. Below, we’ve detailed where to stream every Jurassic Park movie, so luckily, you can watch whatever movie from the franchise you please.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Viola Davis-Led ‘The Woman King’ Takes on Sluggish Box Office, Aims for $15 Million Debut
Fresh off its enthusiastic world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the Viola Davis-led historical epic “The Woman King” will touch down in 3,700 North American movie theaters over the weekend. The domestic box office desperately needs a boost, but will U.S. audiences be as receptive as festival-goers in Canada? Touted as the real-life “Black Panther,” Sony’s “The Woman King” is aiming to collect at least $15 million in its domestic debut. Independent box office observers are optimistic that opening weekend returns could reach $17 million to $20 million. Yet Sony, who co-financed the movie with eOne, is projecting $12 million,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Get $3 tickets at most movie theaters on National Cinema Day
Lights! Camera! Savings! The Cinema Foundation is making Labor Day weekend more action-packed with its newly introduced National Cinema Day. Typically, the holiday weekend is slow at the box office, so the Foundation is enticing the public to enjoy a flick with friends and family by offering a blockbuster deal for one day only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only 5 movies have ever hit $2 billion at the box office — here they all are
James Cameron and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the two consistent factors when it comes to earning the most at the box office.
Complex
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at No. 1 With $19.2 Million Box Office Haul
Don’t Worry Darling finished atop the domestic box office in its opening weekend, Deadline reports. The Olivia Wilde-directed film earned $19.2 million, a shade higher than expectations, which sat around $17 million. It’s also a respectable opening sum for a feature with a production cost of $35 million. Of course, it’s impossible to discuss the box office performance of Don’t Worry Darling without considering the impact from all the drama leading up to its release.
Beverly Hills Cop 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie
Beverly Hills Cop 4 is on its way to our televisions. Here are six quick things we know about the highly anticipated sequel.
HuffPost
‘The Woman King’ Takes North American Box Office Throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic “ The Woman King ” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0