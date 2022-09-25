ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch

Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
NBC News

Can a lesbian in Texas be the next 'queen of country music'? 'Monarch' star Beth Ditto gives it a shot

As a multiplatinum recording artist and the frontwoman of the indie rock band Gossip, Beth Ditto knows a thing or two about the cutthroat nature of the music industry. But in “Monarch,” the soapy new Fox musical drama in which she stars opposite Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, Ditto has stepped into the worlds of acting and country music — an experience that one could describe as a baptism by fire.
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

