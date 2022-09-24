ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove man facing felony charges in shooting after argument led to gunfire

An Elk Grove man arrested Sunday after shooting another man during an argument last week is being held on felony assault charges. Elk Grove police arrested Sundeep Singh, 25, at his home Sunday, days after the Sept. 21 shooting in the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Drive. Officers called to the scene that Wednesday found blood in the street but no victim.
ELK GROVE, CA

