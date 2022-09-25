ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders lose to Titans 24-22, drop to 0-3

The Raiders nearly completed a fantastic comeback against the Titans in Week 3. After trailing all game long, the Raiders had the chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter with a two-point conversion.

The two-point conversion pass was tipped and ruled incomplete. And after the failed onside kick, the Raiders have officially dropped to 0-3 on the season.

The Raiders couldn’t stay out of their way all game. Turnovers, penalties and dropped passes kept them from scoring most of the game. Now, the Raiders sit at 0-3 and are in a bad spot in the AFC. They are in last place by themselves in the division and they have the worst record in the conference after three games.

The Raiders will now host the Broncos in Week 4, which is now a must-win game. Needless to say, that’s going to be a monster game for the Raiders if they want to have any hope of making the playoffs this year.

