wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’

It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Decider.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’

An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
Popculture

600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died

Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’

Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
The Independent

Willow Smith says mother Jada Pinkett Smith received ‘death threats’ from racist metal fans

Willow Smith has revealed that her mother Jada Pinkett Smith received “death threats” for being a Black woman who made heavy metal music. The 50-year-old singer and actor has previously spoken about the racism she endured after she formed her band Wicked Wisdom in 2002.Now, in a new interview with Glamour UK, Willow has recalled the “crazy” things her mother dealt with from inside the alternative music world.“Oh, my goodness. She was getting death threats. It was a crazy amount of stuff going on,” Willow remembered.“I remember being like, ‘Yo! People are really upset about this, they’re mad that...
