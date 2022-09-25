Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
Tyler Perry Gets Real About Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms Of Madea
Tyler Perry got real when addressing Spike Lee's past criticisms of Madea years later.
600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died
Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’
Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
Gary’s Tea: Jason Lee Says He Will Expose Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Soon With More Details!
In other news, Jason Lee says he has extra tea on this Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears scandal and Gary with da Tea is unfolding it.
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
Willow Smith says mother Jada Pinkett Smith received ‘death threats’ from racist metal fans
Willow Smith has revealed that her mother Jada Pinkett Smith received “death threats” for being a Black woman who made heavy metal music. The 50-year-old singer and actor has previously spoken about the racism she endured after she formed her band Wicked Wisdom in 2002.Now, in a new interview with Glamour UK, Willow has recalled the “crazy” things her mother dealt with from inside the alternative music world.“Oh, my goodness. She was getting death threats. It was a crazy amount of stuff going on,” Willow remembered.“I remember being like, ‘Yo! People are really upset about this, they’re mad that...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
