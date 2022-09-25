Read full article on original website
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
The Chicago Beas (2-1) were able to get back in the win column with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), but it wasn’t without its concerns. Quarterback Justin Fields was the focal point before, during and after the game. But there are also questions about first-time head coach Matt Eberflus’ time management.
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
