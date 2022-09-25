ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
