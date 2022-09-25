PHOENIX -- Numbers aren't usually important to Merrill Kelly. The D-backs right-hander prefers to focus on whether he gave his team a chance to win on a given night. But reaching the 200-innings mark? That's a different story. That's something Kelly has been chasing since he signed with the D-backs prior to the 2019 season after four years pitching in Korea.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO