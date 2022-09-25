Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
Alcantara spins 11-strikeout, 8-inning gem
MIAMI -- A scattering of boos descended upon loanDepot park when Marlins fans realized ace Sandy Alcantara wasn’t taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals. Alcantara was on the cusp of a second consecutive nine-inning complete game --...
'It's all Javy': Báez embraces villain role in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The Tigers have enjoyed playing spoiler here this weekend for the White Sox dwindling chances in the American League Central race. But that’s nothing compared to how much Javier Báez enjoys playing the villain. “I feel like he plays better when he gets booed,” teammate Riley...
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
Montgomery searching for answers after shaky start
LOS ANGELES -- In Jordan Montgomery’s final month with the Yankees -- one that undoubtedly played a role in him being dealt to the Cardinals on Aug. 2 -- he struggled through a six-start stretch during which he was 0-2 with a disappointing 4.91 ERA. Following the trade, Montgomery...
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
Phils see versions of Harper, Domínguez needed for final push
PHILADELPHIA -- It's not always easy to maintain perspective this time of year -- especially when it comes to a Phillies team pushing for its first postseason appearance since 2011. That task became even more difficult following an ugly performance like the one the Phils turned in Saturday afternoon in...
Kelly stymies Giants, closes in on 'pretty big milestone'
PHOENIX -- Numbers aren't usually important to Merrill Kelly. The D-backs right-hander prefers to focus on whether he gave his team a chance to win on a given night. But reaching the 200-innings mark? That's a different story. That's something Kelly has been chasing since he signed with the D-backs prior to the 2019 season after four years pitching in Korea.
'What a way to win your 100th game': Astros stage stunning rally
BALTIMORE -- In a thrilling back-and-forth affair with the feel of a postseason matchup on Saturday night at Camden Yards, the Astros finally found a way to beat the Orioles in this series. Yuli Gurriel’s two-run, go-ahead single capped off a dramatic ninth-inning rally as Houston stunned Baltimore, 11-10, to...
LA earns playoff advantage, on verge of franchise mark
LOS ANGELES -- With a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers have matched the franchise’s single-season record with 106 wins. They became the first team ever to win 106 or more games in three consecutive full season (2019, ‘21). “It’s amazing,” Dodgers...
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs
BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
Feeling 'fine,' Goldy looking to get bat going again
LOS ANGELES -- Back on Aug. 25, a day when Paul Goldschmidt crafted a three-hit, two-homer, five-RBI-day to pull within one long ball of leading the National League in the top three major offensive categories, the Cardinals star slugger swatted away Triple Crown talk like it was some sort of hanging curveball in his wheelhouse.
D-backs decide to end Bumgarner's season
PHOENIX -- The D-backs closed out the home part of their schedule Sunday afternoon as they fell, 3-2, to the Giants, but the news of the day came before the game started when Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner would not pitch again this year. Bumgarner, 33,...
Maris' family following Judge on HR pursuit
NEW YORK -- Kevin Maris, the son of the late Yankees slugger Roger Maris, said recently he was having an “awesome time” at Yankee Stadium watching the home run chase involving Aaron Judge, who was one home run shy of tying the American League record set by Maris in 1961 entering Sunday's game.
Ashcraft shows velo in return, but ends on tough note
CINCINNATI -- The first three scoreless innings of his first start back from the injured list on Saturday seemed to check most of the boxes of a typical Graham Ashcraft outing for the Reds. He had his effective cutter with triple-digit velocity, worked efficiently and induced soft contact. By the...
'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's
BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
