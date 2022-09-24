Wilson has reportedly avoided any setbacks in his recovery from a torn meniscus and bone bruise. If he is indeed cleared it would put him in line to make his first start of the season against the Steelers on the road in Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen how Wilson's return affects the Jets' skill position players, especially rookie Garrett Wilson who has shown a great early rapport with Joe Flacco in Wilson's absence. Flacco has completed 63-of-103 pass attempts for 616 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception through the first two weeks. The Jets appear to be set on Wilson becoming the starter once again upon his return and appear to be trying to quell any quarterback controversy with Flacco's success under center.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO