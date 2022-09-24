Read full article on original website
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Titans
The Raiders will be without several key starters today, including Hunter Renfrow and Denzel Perryman. However, they got a big lift on Sunday morning as it was announced that Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs would play in Week 3. That news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Justin Herbert, Jerry Jeudy, James Conner, Alvin Kamara (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4
Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
Yardbarker
Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again
This week Chubb will be up against Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears and Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons. This is Chubb’s third consecutive nomination for this weekly award. On the season, Chubb has 341 rushing yards at a 5.5-yard per carry average. The Browns running back has...
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Minkah Fitzpatrick gets troublesome injury update ahead of Steelers’ Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has entered concussion protocol, per Brooke Pryor. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Fitzpatrick was attended to after the loss against the Cleveland Browns last week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also dealing with health concerns, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury....
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift suffers sprained shoulder in Lions loss Sunday
D'Andre Swift reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder in the Lions loss to the Vikings on Sunday and per Tom Pelissero on twitter the injury is not expected to need surgery, however he may miss some time. (Tom Pelissero on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift had a rather subpar fantasy line coming...
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins will play in Week 3, 'may not even be limited'
Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins is officially active and will play in the Week 3 matchup against New England. Ian Rapoport reports that he "may not even be limited" in his workload today. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It would behoove fantasy managers to take that lack of limits with...
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) questionable to return in Week 3
Bosa remained on the ground after a play early in Chargers’ game with Jacksonville. He immediately headed to the locker room. We will provide more information on Bosa’s status as it becomes available.
fantasypros.com
Zach Wilson expected to be cleared next week, could play Week 4
Wilson has reportedly avoided any setbacks in his recovery from a torn meniscus and bone bruise. If he is indeed cleared it would put him in line to make his first start of the season against the Steelers on the road in Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen how Wilson's return affects the Jets' skill position players, especially rookie Garrett Wilson who has shown a great early rapport with Joe Flacco in Wilson's absence. Flacco has completed 63-of-103 pass attempts for 616 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception through the first two weeks. The Jets appear to be set on Wilson becoming the starter once again upon his return and appear to be trying to quell any quarterback controversy with Flacco's success under center.
fantasypros.com
Gabe Davis (ankle) expected to play Week 3 vs. Dolphins
Gabe Davis is expected to play Week 3 against Miami despite carrying a questionable tag all week according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Davis tweaked his ankle at practice last weekend and missed Buffalo's Week 2 win against the Titans. Davis himself said he would play in Week 3 and that reportedly remains the expectation. Check back closer to kickoff to make sure he is a go, but Davis should be in the starting lineup of every single one of his fantasy managers if he suits up. In Week 1, Davis picked up right where left off last postseason catching 4-of-5 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. If his status changes and he doesn't suit up, Isaiah McKenzie will receive a fantasy boost.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Tolbert active for Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is active for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. (Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter) Tolbert was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season but gets the nod for Week 3 with Dennis Houston being waived earlier this week. He may have been an inactive if Michael Gallup was cleared to play, so fantasy managers should not get too excited unless the rookie capitalizes on his opportunity. The fact that he fell behind Houston suggests that he should have received plenty of second-team reps this offseason, so he may already have a burgeoning connection with Cooper Rush. Tolbert could be a sneaky dart play for those creating multiple lineups.
fantasypros.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) officially active vs. Cowboys
Kayvon will make his NFL debut in a divisional rivalry game on Monday Night Football. An explosive, bendy pass rusher with an excellent first step, Thibodeaux can make an impact, even if he sees limited snaps. The main knock against him coming out of college was a hot and cold motor, so hopefully, some sort of rotation will upset him enough to lock him in on a snap-by-snap basis. Thibodeaux is a low-floor DL3 option for Week 3, albeit one with significant upside.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Williams (knee) officially inactive for Monday Night Football
New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is officially inactive for Monday Night Football. (Dan Salmone on Twitter) Williams suffered a knee injury last week and could be looking at a multi-game absence. He was unable to practice all week and leaves a big hole in the Giants' defense. The best run defender on the team by a considerable margin, Williams will be missed as the rest of the defensive line finally gets healthy, with Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux making their season debuts. It will be interesting to see just how disruptive this defense can be once they have all of their key pieces on the field at the same time. A DT1/DL2 option when healthy, Williams will be missed by Giants fans and IDP managers alike. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard get mini upside boosts with Williams out of the lineup.
fantasypros.com
Michael Pittman Jr. sees team high nine targets in Colts win Sunday
Pittman Jr. bounced back after missing Week 2 to show managers he will remain as consistent as they come at receiver in PPR leagues. The Colts' star wideout has now seen 22 targets over his first two games, having caught 17 of them while going for 193 yards on the season thus far. The 24-year-old is clearly one of the biggest threats in the Colts offense outside of Jonathan Taylor, and he will continue to garner the vast majority of Matt Ryan's attention on a game-to-game basis. Pittman Jr. should plug in as a WR1 going into a Week 4 matchup against a Titans team that just gave up 303 air yards to the Raiders.
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton to remain backup despite injuries to Jameis Winston
Winston is currently dealing with both a transverse fracture and an ankle injury. Despite that and his recent struggles, Dennis Allen says he's, "confident with Jameis". The team will look to bounce back in London Sunday, against the Vikings. Fantasy managers in SuperFlex and 2QB leagues should certainly look to add Andy Dalton regardless of his current label.
fantasypros.com
James Conner active for Week 3
Conner finished the week logging practice time on Thursday and Friday, seemingly making him more likely to play Sunday. The running back will have a decent chance to put up RB1 numbers against a Rams defense allowing 4.1 yards per carry through the first two weeks of the season.
