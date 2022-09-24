Read full article on original website
Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
NBC Sports
Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz
Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4
Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
Lions' Week 3 Studs and Duds
Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, after their loss in Week 3 to the Minnesota Vikings.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
JAGS WIN: Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on CBS47 at 4 p.m. The Jacksonville Jaguars have beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10 6:45 p.m.: Jaguars score touchdown, 38-10 6:29 p.m.:. 6:25 p.m. Jaguars score...
fantasypros.com
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Risers: Jalen Hurts, Khalil Herbert, Romeo Doubs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at some players who saw an increase in perceived value during Week 3 of the fantasy football season, along with how to approach the player in your league. Olave has commanded 26 targets across the last two weeks, tied for the most in the league with Stefon Diggs and Marquise Brown. On Sunday, he turned 13 targets into nine catches for 147 yards and 23.7 PPR points, sixth most among all wide receivers. The rookie’s strong performance was aided by early exits from both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, but Olave’s involvement in the passing attack topped those two before their departures. In the short term, it’s tough to trust Winston and the Saints’ offense while the long-term outlook is a cloudy one, but Olave looks the part of a go-to player.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
Gabe Davis (ankle) expected to play Week 3 vs. Dolphins
Gabe Davis is expected to play Week 3 against Miami despite carrying a questionable tag all week according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Davis tweaked his ankle at practice last weekend and missed Buffalo's Week 2 win against the Titans. Davis himself said he would play in Week 3 and that reportedly remains the expectation. Check back closer to kickoff to make sure he is a go, but Davis should be in the starting lineup of every single one of his fantasy managers if he suits up. In Week 1, Davis picked up right where left off last postseason catching 4-of-5 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. If his status changes and he doesn't suit up, Isaiah McKenzie will receive a fantasy boost.
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) questionable to return in Week 3
Bosa remained on the ground after a play early in Chargers’ game with Jacksonville. He immediately headed to the locker room. We will provide more information on Bosa’s status as it becomes available.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift suffers sprained shoulder in Lions loss Sunday
D'Andre Swift reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder in the Lions loss to the Vikings on Sunday and per Tom Pelissero on twitter the injury is not expected to need surgery, however he may miss some time. (Tom Pelissero on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift had a rather subpar fantasy line coming...
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones inactive for Week 3
Jones seemed to always be trending towards not playing after missing multiple practices throughout the week. With the Buccaneers missing Jones as well as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, look for Scotty Miller, Russell Gage, and Cole Beasley to see most of the available targets from QB Tom Brady in a less than favorable matchup against a Packers defense that has allowed the fourth fewest passing yards in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones will test knee pregame to decide Week 3 status
Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Jones plays in the late afternoon games, so they might need to make a decision about him before the early games. You can wait until the official inactive list is released around 3:30 p.m. EST if you have a second option playing in the late games. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, Jones is an intriguing Week 3 option; however, he only has three receptions for 69 yards on the year, so that it would be good to temper expectations.
fantasypros.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) officially active vs. Cowboys
Kayvon will make his NFL debut in a divisional rivalry game on Monday Night Football. An explosive, bendy pass rusher with an excellent first step, Thibodeaux can make an impact, even if he sees limited snaps. The main knock against him coming out of college was a hot and cold motor, so hopefully, some sort of rotation will upset him enough to lock him in on a snap-by-snap basis. Thibodeaux is a low-floor DL3 option for Week 3, albeit one with significant upside.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers throws for 255 yards and two scores in Week 3
Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of his 35 passes for 255 yards. He threw two first-half touchdown passes, one to Romeo Doubs and the other to Allen Lazard. He did throw one interception in the 14-12 win over the Buccaneers. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' offense came out hot scoring on their...
