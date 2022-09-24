Let’s take a look at some players who saw an increase in perceived value during Week 3 of the fantasy football season, along with how to approach the player in your league. Olave has commanded 26 targets across the last two weeks, tied for the most in the league with Stefon Diggs and Marquise Brown. On Sunday, he turned 13 targets into nine catches for 147 yards and 23.7 PPR points, sixth most among all wide receivers. The rookie’s strong performance was aided by early exits from both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, but Olave’s involvement in the passing attack topped those two before their departures. In the short term, it’s tough to trust Winston and the Saints’ offense while the long-term outlook is a cloudy one, but Olave looks the part of a go-to player.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO