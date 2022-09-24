ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss

One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)

It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage

There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4

Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
NFL
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
fantasypros.com

David Montgomery (ankle/knee) doubtful to return Sunday

Montgomery was rolled up on before being able to walk off the field on his own power. Khalil Herbert has taken over at running back for the Bears and would see additional touches going forward if Montgomery is forced to miss time.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau

Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option

Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)

We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday

Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
