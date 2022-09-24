Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
Jimmy G appeared to call out Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling on SNF: ‘All your plays suck, man’
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to call out coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling during Sunday night’s loss to Denver, at one point mouthing, “All your plays suck, man.”
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4
Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges in Week 3 Shakeup
The Dolphins are on the move in the latest order, while the Eagles and the Jaguars also jumped up the list.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News
Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
fantasypros.com
David Montgomery (ankle/knee) doubtful to return Sunday
Montgomery was rolled up on before being able to walk off the field on his own power. Khalil Herbert has taken over at running back for the Bears and would see additional touches going forward if Montgomery is forced to miss time.
Yardbarker
Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau
Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option
Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Yardbarker
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
Bears Week 3 inactives: Roquan Smith IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss. The good news is they’ll have linebacker Roquan Smith at their disposal, who missed practice this...
