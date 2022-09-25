ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Save almost $500 on this powerful HP Omen 16-inch Laptop at Best Buy

By Lloyd Coombes
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago

They say the early bird gets the worm, but if you’ve been looking for a back-to-school deal on a powerhouse laptop for gaming and creative work, then Best Buy may just have you covered.

As part of a new ‘Deals Event,’ the retailer is offering the HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 – a saving of $480 from the original price of $1,579.99. You’ll have to be quick to nab this deal as it ends today!

For that, users get an incredibly capable machine which can compete with the best laptops for coding . It’s also great for video or photo editing, or just playing the latest games. Plus, the money you save could be used to indulge in some of the best office gadgets and toys .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lronC_0i9yqoj100

HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop - was $1,579.99 , now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $480 on this ultra-powerful laptop at Best Buy. The HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop comes with a 1 TB SSD, 16 GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU. View Deal

The Omen line-up has long been HP’s most powerful gaming setup, and that’s no different here. This laptop comes with a Full HD, 16.1-inch display that’s ideal for movies, TV, and content creation (alongside gaming, of course). And, with an entire 1 TB of storage, you’ll have ample opportunity to install whatever you need.

It’ll run well, too, with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Windows 11. The pièce de résistance, naturally, is the GPU, with an impressive AMD Radeon RX 6650M inside which is great for, well, just about anything that requires detailed graphics – whether that be running through a demanding game like Cyberpunk 2077, or working with layers upon layers of Photoshop files.

In terms of ports, there are a trio of USB-A ports found (something many laptops have done away with), and a pair of more modern USB-C ports too, for the best of both worlds. There’s an HDMI port for connecting to another monitor, while the bezel hides a 720 p webcam.

Users can add a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family Plan at checkout, but there’s sadly no discount offered there for doing so.

The laptop has a 4.6 stars out of 5 average rating on Best Buy, with praise for the power on offer and the battery life, as well as how good the display was. One reviewer ran a series of benchmarks, too, and was mighty impressed by it.

Even with the discount, the price might be a bit too high to consider it one of the best laptops for students , but those serious about their gaming, and visual quality in general, will love this machine!

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut

2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Best Buy#Best Laptops#The Omen#Amd Radeon Rx 6650m Gpu#Hp#The Pi Ce De R Sistance
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Woman, 28, who spent $12,700 on a truck filled with unclaimed packages reveals she found more than $50,000 worth of items in it - from an $850 Dyson vacuum to a $4,200 Dior purse

A vlogger spent $12,643 on a truck filled with lost packages after she won a bidding contest for the items in hopes of making her money back and found some treasure, including a Dior purse, Dyson vacuum and diamond jewelry. Hope Aleen, 28, from Utah, regularly posts videos of herself...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
TopFutureCars

A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines

Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
LiveScience

LiveScience

95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy