See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Tropical Storm Ian set to rapidly strengthen today with track still uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight and was expected to rapidly strengthen Sunday, growing into a potentially major hurricane in the next 48 hours and eventually hit Florida — where, exactly, remains unknown. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast continues to nudge Ian to the west, but warns the...
Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian Threatens Florida But Uncertainty Persists
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The storm is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days as it tracks northwestward toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico, and although the exact track of Ian is uncertain, impacts are expected along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian May Bring Heavy Rains and Flooding to Cuba and Florida
Reports said that Tropical Storm Ian is set to unleash heavy rains and strong winds in Cuba and eventually in Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is reported as the 9th named Hurricane hitting the Atlantic basin this season. While it is not yet on Hurricane level, Tropical Storm Ian is seen...
Tropical Storm Ian Path, Tracker as Florida Warned of Hurricane
Florida could face it's biggest hurricane since 2018 as Tropical Storm Ian rapidly gains strength, with flood warnings in place.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Ian Results in Mandatory Evacuations and a Potential Tornado
Hurricane season may soon be coming to an end — but evidently, it isn't over yet. Florida is currently gearing up for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to slam the southeastern state by the middle of this week. Various counties along the southern coast of the state are facing...
Hurricane Ian Rises to ‘Dangerous’ Category 4 Storm: What to Know
After devastating Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian—previously identified as a strong Category 3 storm—has strengthened ahead of making contact with Florida on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reported online around 5 a.m. EST that Ian has now intensified into a “dangerous” Category 4 storm. Per the...
