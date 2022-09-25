ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techunwrapped.com

NVIDIA works on a Hopper H100 accelerator with 120 GB of memory

Six months have passed since NVIDIA presented Hopper, a next-generation architecture that the green giant is using to drive its graphics accelerators and that, as we told you at the time, has been able to triple the raw power of the previous generation maintaining, however, a very balanced consumption, which translates into high efficiency (performance per watt consumed).
BGR.com

Here’s what’s inside the iPhone 14 instead of a SIM tray

Now that the iPhone 14 series is out, we’re learning all the secrets Apple didn’t discuss during the launch event. As usual, teardowns featuring the new iPhone units reveal some of these secrets. An iPhone 14 teardown told us the cheaper models are much easier to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown that followed revealed the more expensive units have a big piece of plastic where the SIM tray used to be.
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time

Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
TechRadar

Get the best of both worlds with Samsung’s brilliant Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

Whether it’s for work, for uni or for winding down at home, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (opens in new tab) is the ultimate all-rounder for everybody. It’s a powerful laptop with Intel® EVO™ platform and 12th Gen i5 Processors, a super-sharp 13.3-inch AMOLED display and Samsung’s brilliant S Pen for illustrating, writing and note-taking, and it folds into a perfectly portable take-anywhere tablet that’s ideal for lectures, meetings, drawing or just chilling out on the sofa with your favourite show. It makes even the most complex projects a cinch, enabling you to create, relax and share without missing a beat.
IGN

Deal Alert: The PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset for PS5 Is Down to $76.80

Amazon (via Amazon Global Store UK) is offering the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for only $76.80. That's a 22% discount from the MSRP of $99.99 and the lowest price we've seen for the official PlayStation 5 headset. Note that Amazon Global Store UK is part of Amazon, but your item will be shipped overseas from the UK. The shipping is free, fortunately, but you'll receive your package in about a week instead of 2 days.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
windowscentral.com

Microsoft's Surface Studio 3 design and photo accidentally leak via FCC report

A new Surface Studio recently passed through FCC verification. One of the FCC reports has accidentally revealed its design. It appears to be identical to the Surface Studio 2. Microsoft is expected to unveil a new Surface Studio in October. Microsoft's next Surface Studio is just around the corner. While...
Digital Trends

Grab this cheap printer deal from HP and get 6 months of free ink

After taking advantage of laptop deals and desktop computer deals, you should think about investing in accessories such as printers. If you’ve already spent most of your budget, don’t worry because there are printer deals like HP’s $50 discount for the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer, which lowers its price to a more affordable $140 from its original price of $190. Every purchase of the printer also comes with six months of free ink, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button immediately.
Business Insider

How to use Apple's self-service repair program to repair your iPhone or MacBook

Due to hardware designs that all but require customers to take their iPhones to authorized service centers, Apple has been criticized for making it virtually impossible to repair its products at home. That's changing with Apple's self-service repair program; there's now an official way to perform your own repairs after...
Digital Trends

Hurry! This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts over $1,000 off the price

If you’re looking to build a gaming experience around a laptop, there are some great gaming laptop deals available right now. At the top of the list is a deal at Dell on the Alienware x15 gaming laptop. It’s equipped with one of the best graphics cards you can find in a gaming laptop and still costs just $1,600. This build would regularly cost $2,750, making for a huge savings of $1,150. It’s one of the best Alienware deals you’ll find and includes free shipping, so click over to Dell now to claim this deal while you can.
notebookcheck.net

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC sold in Hong Kong for over US$2,500

The official launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is two weeks ahead and, until then, the sale of these video cards is under embargo. However, it looks like some of the units that were delivered to various retailers so far managed to slip through and they already surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, the prices asked for these trophies are quite high: over US$2,500 for a Gigabyte-made RTX 4090 that was recently sold in Hong Kong.
laptopmag.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
