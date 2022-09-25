Read full article on original website
The best desktop computer for photo editing – PCs and Macs for photographers
The best desktop computer for photo editing will keep you future-proofed for editing images and working from home
techunwrapped.com
NVIDIA works on a Hopper H100 accelerator with 120 GB of memory
Six months have passed since NVIDIA presented Hopper, a next-generation architecture that the green giant is using to drive its graphics accelerators and that, as we told you at the time, has been able to triple the raw power of the previous generation maintaining, however, a very balanced consumption, which translates into high efficiency (performance per watt consumed).
Here’s what’s inside the iPhone 14 instead of a SIM tray
Now that the iPhone 14 series is out, we’re learning all the secrets Apple didn’t discuss during the launch event. As usual, teardowns featuring the new iPhone units reveal some of these secrets. An iPhone 14 teardown told us the cheaper models are much easier to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown that followed revealed the more expensive units have a big piece of plastic where the SIM tray used to be.
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
TechRadar
Get the best of both worlds with Samsung’s brilliant Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
Whether it’s for work, for uni or for winding down at home, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (opens in new tab) is the ultimate all-rounder for everybody. It’s a powerful laptop with Intel® EVO™ platform and 12th Gen i5 Processors, a super-sharp 13.3-inch AMOLED display and Samsung’s brilliant S Pen for illustrating, writing and note-taking, and it folds into a perfectly portable take-anywhere tablet that’s ideal for lectures, meetings, drawing or just chilling out on the sofa with your favourite show. It makes even the most complex projects a cinch, enabling you to create, relax and share without missing a beat.
IGN
Deal Alert: The PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset for PS5 Is Down to $76.80
Amazon (via Amazon Global Store UK) is offering the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for only $76.80. That's a 22% discount from the MSRP of $99.99 and the lowest price we've seen for the official PlayStation 5 headset. Note that Amazon Global Store UK is part of Amazon, but your item will be shipped overseas from the UK. The shipping is free, fortunately, but you'll receive your package in about a week instead of 2 days.
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 suffers nasty bug that crashes some PCs with Intel CPUs
Windows 11 22H2 is causing some trouble here and there, first of all for gamers with Nvidia graphics cards – though that issue now has a fix – and now we’re hearing of a nasty Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) crash which is plaguing some unfortunates. A...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Meet The Fastest-Charging EV Yet: 124 Miles Of Range In Five Minutes
The selection of electric vehicles for consumers to choose from continues to grow. Many now have a decent range of at least 300 miles and more attainable alternatives like the Chevrolet Equinox EV are coming. But one area that still stops many consumers from making the switch to EVs is...
CARS・
windowscentral.com
Microsoft's Surface Studio 3 design and photo accidentally leak via FCC report
A new Surface Studio recently passed through FCC verification. One of the FCC reports has accidentally revealed its design. It appears to be identical to the Surface Studio 2. Microsoft is expected to unveil a new Surface Studio in October. Microsoft's next Surface Studio is just around the corner. While...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles by AYANEO to ship starting in December
Just as expected, the new AYANEO handheld PC gaming consoles are launching via a crowdfunding campaign. Those who hurry to place their orders can take advantage of Super Early Bird and Early Bird deals, with shipments scheduled to kick off in December. While both the AYANEO GEEK and AYANEO 2...
Digital Trends
Grab this cheap printer deal from HP and get 6 months of free ink
After taking advantage of laptop deals and desktop computer deals, you should think about investing in accessories such as printers. If you’ve already spent most of your budget, don’t worry because there are printer deals like HP’s $50 discount for the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer, which lowers its price to a more affordable $140 from its original price of $190. Every purchase of the printer also comes with six months of free ink, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button immediately.
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale already has major tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung
Get ready for another batch of Prime Day savings from Amazon with the best tech deals on Apple laptops, LG TVs, Skullcandy earbuds and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Staples laptop sale: Big discounts from HP, Microsoft, MSI, & more
Whether you need one for work or for gaming, you could save a couple hundred on your next machine.
Business Insider
How to use Apple's self-service repair program to repair your iPhone or MacBook
Due to hardware designs that all but require customers to take their iPhones to authorized service centers, Apple has been criticized for making it virtually impossible to repair its products at home. That's changing with Apple's self-service repair program; there's now an official way to perform your own repairs after...
Digital Trends
Hurry! This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts over $1,000 off the price
If you’re looking to build a gaming experience around a laptop, there are some great gaming laptop deals available right now. At the top of the list is a deal at Dell on the Alienware x15 gaming laptop. It’s equipped with one of the best graphics cards you can find in a gaming laptop and still costs just $1,600. This build would regularly cost $2,750, making for a huge savings of $1,150. It’s one of the best Alienware deals you’ll find and includes free shipping, so click over to Dell now to claim this deal while you can.
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC sold in Hong Kong for over US$2,500
The official launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is two weeks ahead and, until then, the sale of these video cards is under embargo. However, it looks like some of the units that were delivered to various retailers so far managed to slip through and they already surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, the prices asked for these trophies are quite high: over US$2,500 for a Gigabyte-made RTX 4090 that was recently sold in Hong Kong.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
Intel's Core i9-13900K Leads Single-Thread Performance Rankings
Raptor shows its teeth: Core i9-13900K tops PassMark's single-thread CPU performance rankings.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V gaming handheld released alongside RG353VS with Android support and HDMI output
Anbernic has started selling the RG353V, a gaming handheld the company previewed earlier this month. Surprisingly, the company has also released the RG353VS, another version with slightly fewer features. Fundamentally, the pair are the same device though, as their names suggest. As expected, the RG353V and RG353VS feature a 3.5-inch...
