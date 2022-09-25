ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

2news.com

Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 Unveil Refurbished Cottages

In recognition of Recovery Month, The Builders Association Charity (BAC), The Builders Association of Northern Nevada, BAC2Gether participating homebuilders, and the board and staff of STEP2 celebrated the culmination of the sixth annual BAC2Gether project with the unveiling of three refurbished cottages on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus on Tuesday. This...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

American Red Cross Volunteers From Nevada Help During Florida Hurricane

Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area. Just yesterday, September 26, more than 500 trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian threatens the area. When disasters like this are approaching, officials say it's all hands-on deck.
NEVADA STATE
Ely Daily Times

Nevada Northern Railway to celebrate anniversary with Iron Horse Symposium

The Nevada Northern Railway Museum (NNRY) is celebrating a big milestone this year. It’s been 35 years since the railroad started offering passenger rides behind its historic steam engines. To mark the occasion, the NNRY is bringing back the Iron Horse Symposium, running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
ELY, NV
2news.com

Nevada Red Cross Volunteers deploying to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area. Today, September 26, 2022, more than 500 Red Cross disaster relief workers from across the country are on the ground or enroute poised to respond. “The American Red...
NEVADA STATE
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years

Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
PAHRUMP, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work

NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV

