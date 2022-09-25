Read full article on original website
2news.com
Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 Unveil Refurbished Cottages
In recognition of Recovery Month, The Builders Association Charity (BAC), The Builders Association of Northern Nevada, BAC2Gether participating homebuilders, and the board and staff of STEP2 celebrated the culmination of the sixth annual BAC2Gether project with the unveiling of three refurbished cottages on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus on Tuesday. This...
2news.com
American Red Cross Volunteers From Nevada Help During Florida Hurricane
Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area. Just yesterday, September 26, more than 500 trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian threatens the area. When disasters like this are approaching, officials say it's all hands-on deck.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces Battle Born Burger Showdown
As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join them for the Battle Born Burger Showdown, taking place on Friday, September 30 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Idlewild Park. There will be five burgers competing in the Burger...
Ely Daily Times
Nevada Northern Railway to celebrate anniversary with Iron Horse Symposium
The Nevada Northern Railway Museum (NNRY) is celebrating a big milestone this year. It’s been 35 years since the railroad started offering passenger rides behind its historic steam engines. To mark the occasion, the NNRY is bringing back the Iron Horse Symposium, running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
2news.com
Nevada Red Cross Volunteers deploying to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area. Today, September 26, 2022, more than 500 Red Cross disaster relief workers from across the country are on the ground or enroute poised to respond. “The American Red...
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
CCSD staff air grievances at round table with Governor Steve Sisolak
Staff pay, class sizes, teacher retention, and a myriad of other issues greeted the governor as he sat with the handful of educators and counselors.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
pvtimes.com
Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years
Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Why is Lake Tahoe’s water so beautifully blue?
Lake Tahoe's color comes from what's in the water – and what's notably absent.
2news.com
I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
2news.com
Last Day Of 2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally
People are revving-up for the final day of the Street Vibrations Fall Rally in northern Nevada. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public.
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
Lake Tahoe Basin Trees Perishing Faster Than Ever Before: Here’s Why
Widespread enduring drought claims responsibility for many of the wildfires that have scorched the Western U.S. in recent years. However, on a smaller scale, drought conditions have also led to the rapid demise of many of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s iconic fir trees, which are perishing faster than ever before.
2news.com
Local Teen Wins First Place In E-Kart Championship
A 14-year-old from Reno took first place in the American E-Kart Championship in Florida. 14-year-old Austin Partelow currently ranks second place in a national indoor go-kart race in Florida.
knpr
Educator is first Indigenous woman to run for congressional seat in Nevada
There’s little new about the upcoming midterm elections this November. The process is, as always, virtually unchanging. But the thing about this race that is different than in years past are some of the faces that are in it. Elizabeth Mercedes Krause’s run for Nevada’s second congressional district marks...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
‘When Men Murder Women,’ Nevada drops in female homicide victims while domestic violence continues to plague state
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The year 2020 marked the first time in several years that Nevada did not rank among the top 10 U.S. states with the highest rate of female homicide victims, according to the Violence Policy Center. The VPC’s annual study When Men Murder Women, released around Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, […]
