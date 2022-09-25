Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Shooting Suspect Believed to Be on Run With His Daughter, 15
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police believe the suspect is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. "This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous," the...
Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates in '97 Imprisoned for Life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Remains Found Amid Search for SC Man Missing Since July
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday. It’s unclear whether the skeletal remains found in Georgetown are those of Wesley Blake. Georgetown police and a volunteer group on Saturday had renewed the search for Blake, who was last seen walking on a Georgetown street on July 29.
Transgender Teacher, Maryland School District Settle Lawsuit
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A transgender teacher who said she was harassed by students, parents and colleagues has settled a lawsuit with a Maryland school district with an agreement that includes policy changes and training. Attorneys for Jennifer Eller said the settlement reached Monday with the Prince George’s...
Company Plans to Make Dixie Paper Plates in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — officials sayGeorgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.
