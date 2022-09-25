ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Instant View: Britain's Pound Crumbles to Record Lows in Firesale of UK Assets

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's pound plunged to record lows on Monday and bonds were slammed for a second day, as investors punished UK assets after the government's mini-budget announcement last week. On Friday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced he was scrapping the country's top rate of income tax and cancelled...
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
CNBC

Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo

Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
US News and World Report

Superyacht Linked to Sanctioned Russian Sold for $37.5m in Gibraltar - Court

MADRID (Reuters) - A superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman fetched $37.5 million at auction in Gibraltar last month after it was sold at the behest of creditor JP Morgan, a court has confirmed, in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The 72.5-metre Axioma was...
US News and World Report

The Dow Is in a Bear Market. What Does That Mean?

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market. Worries that the Federal Reserve's war against decades-high inflation is pushing...
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
US News and World Report

What Is Known So Far About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks

LONDON (Reuters) - Unexplained gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted investigations by European countries into the cause, including possible sabotage. Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the...
Reuters

Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
US News and World Report

Dollar Pauses for Breath as Fragile Pound Edges Up

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar took a pause on Tuesday in what has been a relentless climb higher as under-fire sterling as well as the euro and Japanese yen recovered some ground from multi-year lows, but medium-term fundamentals were still in the greenback's favour. Sterling climbed over 1% to $1.0810,...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
