BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
Pelicans Sign Zylan Cheatham And John Butler, Waive Izaiah Brockington
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signings of forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham and the waiving of two-way guard Izaiah Brockington.
Miami Heat Still Have A Shot At Jae Crowder
Crowder will not report to Phoenix Suns training camp
'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision
Mikal Bridges has learned so much from Jae Crowder. So he's going to miss his teammate, who has chosen not to attend training camp as the Phoenix Suns have been trying to trade him. "It sucks," Bridges said. "I love 9-9. I remember telling him all the time he's one of my favorite vets ever. It's the...
Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora. Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title
PHOENIX (AP) — All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, along with freshly paid Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams, are back together for another run at an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey — team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix on Monday for media day, less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million on Sept. 13 by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver’s intention to sell seemed to defuse tensions on what could have been a very awkward day — and season — for the Suns.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Says He Wants 18 Shots A Game
Adebayo is hoping to be more aggressive on the offensive end this season
Suns PF Jae Crowder Tweets Desire to Move on
Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder let his Twitter followers know how he felt on Sunday following news of his absence.
