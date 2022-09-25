PHOENIX (AP) — All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, along with freshly paid Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams, are back together for another run at an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey — team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix on Monday for media day, less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million on Sept. 13 by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver’s intention to sell seemed to defuse tensions on what could have been a very awkward day — and season — for the Suns.

