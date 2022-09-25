ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
FOX Sports

Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora. Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
The Associated Press

Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title

PHOENIX (AP) — All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, along with freshly paid Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams, are back together for another run at an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey — team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix on Monday for media day, less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million on Sept. 13 by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver’s intention to sell seemed to defuse tensions on what could have been a very awkward day — and season — for the Suns.
