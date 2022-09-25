Read full article on original website
Related
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach
Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
York News-Times
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - September 27th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mgoblue
Visual Recap: #4 U-M 34, Maryland 27
8: The opening score came just eight seconds into the game, U-M's fastest touchdown to begin a game since Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown at Maryland in 2019, a play which took 11 seconds to unfold. 243: Junior running back Blake Corum rushed for...
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: 800 Wins, 700 Year-Old Bargain, and Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil
It was a bye week for Husker football, so we don’t have to meet again today commiserating a loss. Whew. The Jackrabbits pulled out a gritty win over a Missouri State team ranked right behind them in FCS polls. Our local high school team pulled out an unlikely win on homecoming, suiting up 10 players for an 8-man football game against a team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Broncos secured an ugly win against a good 49ers team.
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
mgoblue
Brown, Miller Team up for Doubles Title at Ranked Spotlight
CARY, N.C. -- The doubles pair of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller went 3-0 to win the E-F Doubles Flight as the University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up action at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25). The tournament was held at NC State's Isenhour Tennis Center and the Cary Tennis Park.
mgoblue
Thomson Leads Trio of Top-25 Wolverines as U-M Finishes Fifth at Macdonald Cup
» With a final round 354 team tally, Michigan jumped a position to fifth place at the Macdonald Cup with a 1,069 team total at the Yale Golf Course. » With a final-round 68 (-2), Hunter Thomson made it back-to-back top-10 finishes to start the season as he tied for eighth at 209 (71-70-68, -1) -- his seventh career sub-par 54-hole total.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Serving Up Success: DC West volleyball player becomes program's first D-I commit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Nora Wurtz is an opponent's worst nightmare. The 6'4" junior middle blocker has put up impressive numbers at Douglas County West all season. That progress paid off and landed her a scholarship offer to play collegiately in Omaha, an opportunity Wurtz had no intention of passing up.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
doniphanherald.com
Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good
Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
Comments / 0