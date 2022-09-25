ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach

Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings

The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
mgoblue

Visual Recap: #4 U-M 34, Maryland 27

8: The opening score came just eight seconds into the game, U-M's fastest touchdown to begin a game since Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown at Maryland in 2019, a play which took 11 seconds to unfold. 243: Junior running back Blake Corum rushed for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Corn Nation

Monday Flakes: 800 Wins, 700 Year-Old Bargain, and Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil

It was a bye week for Husker football, so we don’t have to meet again today commiserating a loss. Whew. The Jackrabbits pulled out a gritty win over a Missouri State team ranked right behind them in FCS polls. Our local high school team pulled out an unlikely win on homecoming, suiting up 10 players for an 8-man football game against a team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Broncos secured an ugly win against a good 49ers team.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Blake
Person
Jayde Riviere
mgoblue

Brown, Miller Team up for Doubles Title at Ranked Spotlight

CARY, N.C. -- The doubles pair of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller went 3-0 to win the E-F Doubles Flight as the University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up action at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25). The tournament was held at NC State's Isenhour Tennis Center and the Cary Tennis Park.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Thomson Leads Trio of Top-25 Wolverines as U-M Finishes Fifth at Macdonald Cup

» With a final round 354 team tally, Michigan jumped a position to fifth place at the Macdonald Cup with a 1,069 team total at the Yale Golf Course. » With a final-round 68 (-2), Hunter Thomson made it back-to-back top-10 finishes to start the season as he tied for eighth at 209 (71-70-68, -1) -- his seventh career sub-par 54-hole total.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#Wolverines#Cornhuskers#College Soccer#U M Soccer Stadium#Nu
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour

COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
MINDEN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
doniphanherald.com

Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good

Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy