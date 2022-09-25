Read full article on original website
Everything in CoD Mobile Season 9 update: Krig-6 AR, Ice Drake Mythic, Zombies, more
CoD Mobile Season 9 is right around the corner and while official details are scarce for now, we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the major update. New weapons and the possible return of classic Zombies is just the tip of the iceberg. As Season 8:...
Overwatch VP “interested” in Fortnite-style crossovers coming to OW2
Overwatch 2 could be adding some big crossovers similar to the ones that Fortnite has become famous for once the game is finally out. On October 4, Overwatch players can finally get their hands on the long-awaited sequel and try out all the new heroes, modes, maps, and revamped gameplay.
Big Darkest Dungeon 2 update introduces progression system and hero 'memories'
The Altar of Hope unlocks new heroes, items, boosts, and memories.
TimTheTatman left mindblown after dying to “best console sniper” in Warzone
TimTheTatman has produced some of the most iconic reactions in gaming history and after dying to “the best console sniper” in all of Warzone he provided fans with another classic moment. TimTheTatman’s time on Warzone is often spent hosting and watching lobbies full of his fans and commentating...
Overwatch 2 is making huge changes for first-time players and Competitive play
Overwatch 2 is completely revamping its experience for first-time players with a series of massive changes coming when the game launches. Fans of the highly-anticipated hero shooter have been waiting a long time for Overwatch 2 and to try out all the new heroes, maps and gameplay, but the experience is going to be wildly different for newcomers.
Apex Legends Flatline skin sparks yet another “pay to win” debate
A Flatline skin called “Teal Zeal” in the monthly store on Apex Legends has sparked debate on pay to win weapon skins a short time after the “Heat Sink” Flatline skin had its iron sights changed. Respawn changed a controversial Flatline skin, “Heat Sink”, following the...
Overwatch 2 launch details: SMS verification, pre-download, more
Overwatch 2 launches in a week and Blizzard has announced the requirements for players who want to jump into the game. Since Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, you won’t have needed to pre-ordered or done anything other than download the game once it becomes available. But that doesn’t mean you can just load into the game straight away.
Return To Monkey Island: How To Solve The Mop Puzzle
"Return to Monkey Island," the long-awaited sequel from the original creators of "The Secret of Monkey Island" has finally arrived. This modern take on the point-and-click genre still has some of the classic pitfalls — which include some puzzles that require impressive leaps in logic. The reviews for "Return to Monkey Island" have all said the same thing, praising the great puzzles and the game's charming sense of humor. The title even takes a hilarious shot at "The Elder Scrolls" series via a set of horse armor which, as players might have guessed, does absolutely nothing.
Modern Warfare 2 developers address footstep audio, visibility, and disbanding lobbies
The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta concluded on September 26, and the developers issued a response to player feedback on topics like footstep audio and visibility. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta gave players their first hands-on experience with the game. Two weekends of playtesting polarized the community, but players uniformly agreed on a few features that need to change.
Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
Massive Overwatch 2 anti-toxicity system revealed: SMS, audio recordings, more
Blizzard has announced a brand new initiative to combat toxicity in Overwatch 2, which will see all voice chat logs recorded and transcribed. Even though Overwatch 2 will carry over many of the iconic elements that fans of the original know – including several heroes and maps – there are many new features that will take time to learn.
‘Moonscars’ review: a gloriously gloomy triumph
If there’s just one metroidvania you play this year, let it be Moonscars. This 2D hack and slash from developer Black Mermaid promises everything you’d want from a side-scrolling soulslike – bloody thrills, gloomy goths, and a mountain of challenge. Oh, and a confusing plot. Moonscars follows...
An introduction to the stories and British history that inspired the beasts of "House of the Dragon"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Dragons have inspired awe and wonder since the beginning of human imagination. Most recently, these fire-spitting flying creatures — in modern western culture at least — have come alive in "Game of Thrones" and its new spinoff, "House of the Dragon."
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - What We Know So Far
The "Tales" franchise can trace its origins back to the mid-90s where it struggled to compete with established giants like "Final Fantasy" and "Dragon Quest." Now it's one of the most popular JRPGs on the market. "Tales of Arise" is the most recent game, which scored an impressive 87 on Metacritic and fans are already eagerly anticipating the release of "Tales of Luminaria," but the series owes a lot of its success to one title in particular. "Tales" didn't really get much attention until Namco came out with the game that many consider to be the pinnacle of the franchise: "Tales of Symphonia." This masterpiece was released in 2003 for the GameCube and follows the story of Lloyd Irving and his friend Colette Brunel as they embark on a journey to save the world of Sylvarant, only to learn that saving their world may destroy another. The game's popularity has led to it being re-released on several other platforms over the years, but now it seems there will be another new way to play it.
