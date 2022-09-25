Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Everything in CoD Mobile Season 9 update: Krig-6 AR, Ice Drake Mythic, Zombies, more
CoD Mobile Season 9 is right around the corner and while official details are scarce for now, we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the major update. New weapons and the possible return of classic Zombies is just the tip of the iceberg. As Season 8:...
Pokemon Unite Zoroark Release Date
A fan-favorite Pokemon from Gen 5 will be making their way to Pokemon Unite. Zoroark, the Baneful Fox Pokemon is on its way and could be coming very soon. Fans are used to new Pokemon coming out pretty often with Pokemon Unite, so their wait should not be long. Here is the likely Pokemon Unite Zoroark Release Date.
CNET
Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Mareanie, Featured Pokemon, Bonuses and More
Pokemon Go's last big event of the month is now underway. Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3, and this year, you'll have your first chance to catch Mareanie along with new costumed versions of Dugtrio, Absol and other Pokemon. On top of that, the game will offer new event-themed research tasks to complete, as well as new avatar items and stickers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
ComicBook
Skyrim Mod Brings Back Creepy Bug Fixed by Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has plenty of mods that aim to "fix" things players deem insufficient in the game, and this week, it gained another to restore a creepy bug that'd been in place for a while. This mod called "Mannaquins Move" was released in response to an update from Bethesda that patched out a bug where mannequins in the game would sometimes come to life. Players apparently thought that was a neat enough occurrence to warrant a mod that reversed the fix.
dexerto.com
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded adds new Rebirth Resurgence Supreme game mode
The final major Warzone update is finally upon us, and Raven Software made sure to give the long-serving battle royale a proper send-off. Rebirth Resurgence Supreme serves as a long-overdue response to player feedback. Warzone Season 5 stirred controversy within the community. Removing Rebirth Island from the regular playlist rotation...
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals October Content Plans and New Shiny Pokemon
October is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go players can expect to see a lot of new content throughout the month. Developer Niantic has revealed a few details about those plans, including a Shiny Pokemon making its debut in Pokemon Go. Through Special Research Breakthroughs next month, players will get the chance to encounter Shedinja, and for the first time, it could be a Shiny version. The company also provided dates for the month's biggest events, though we won't have specific details until we get closer to the actual dates. Players can expect the following events in October:
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October
Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.
dexerto.com
Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
dexerto.com
Censor threatens to expose Call of Duty hackers after getting list from cheat provider
Call of Duty competitor Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has threatened to expose a huge chunk of Call of Duty hackers after getting a list of names from a cheat service provider. Censor has long been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty, despite not having any luck in his push to reach the CoD League so far.
Please Amazon, make up with Tencent so we can have a Rings of Power MMO
It's hard to watch The Rings of Power without feeling disappointed that Amazon's LotR MMO was cancelled.
WoW Classic server status: Wrath Classic and Shadowlands servers drop for hour-long maintenance
Your trip to Northrend might be slightly delayed
wegotthiscovered.com
Simulation glitches as Australian government has apologized for leaking the plot to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sequel
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel. It’s no secret that people are excited for the next Godzilla vs. Kong film, so much so that the Australian government got too excited and leaked its plot. If you had that on your 2022 bingo card, scratch away!
ComicBook
Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Reveals New Opening: Watch
Legend of Mana will be making its huge anime debut next month as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the new anime has teased fans about what to expect with the opening theme sequence for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal! As the original Mana franchise celebrates its 30th Anniversary with Square Enix, it's been coming back with some new projects highlighting the various games in cool new ways. The biggest of which is a full anime project taking on the story from the fourth entry in the franchise, Legend of Mana, hitting screens not too long from now.
Netflix is building its own game studio in Finland
What just happened? Netflix earlier this year said it was planning to double the size of its gaming library by the end of the year, and now we have a better idea of how they might go about achieving that goal. On Monday, Netflix announced it was establishing a new game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studio is being crafted from scratch alongside Next Games, the game maker Netflix purchased earlier this year for $72 million.
IGN
Avatar Wins the Global Weekend Box Office 13 Years After Its Debut Thanks to the Remastered Re-Release
13 years after it first made its theatrical debut, Avatar has once again won the global weekend box office thanks to its remastered re-release's $30.5 million performance. According to Comscore, Avatar brought in $20.5 million internationally and $10 million domestically, which only adds to its lead as the highest-grossing film of all time. As it stands, Avatar, through all its theatrical releases, has earned $2,877,897,339. Avengers: Endgame sits behind Avatar at $2,797,501,328.
CNBC
Netflix says it's opening a video game studio in Finland as streamer tries to boost audience numbers
Netflix will be opening an internal game studio in Finland, the company announced Monday. Netflix Games, which started in November 2021, has purchased three studios. As of August, fewer than 1% of Netflix subscribers were engaging with its games. Netflix said Monday it will be opening an internal game studio...
