Video Games

The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Zoroark Release Date

A fan-favorite Pokemon from Gen 5 will be making their way to Pokemon Unite. Zoroark, the Baneful Fox Pokemon is on its way and could be coming very soon. Fans are used to new Pokemon coming out pretty often with Pokemon Unite, so their wait should not be long. Here is the likely Pokemon Unite Zoroark Release Date.
CNET

Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Mareanie, Featured Pokemon, Bonuses and More

Pokemon Go's last big event of the month is now underway. Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3, and this year, you'll have your first chance to catch Mareanie along with new costumed versions of Dugtrio, Absol and other Pokemon. On top of that, the game will offer new event-themed research tasks to complete, as well as new avatar items and stickers.
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
ComicBook

Skyrim Mod Brings Back Creepy Bug Fixed by Update

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has plenty of mods that aim to "fix" things players deem insufficient in the game, and this week, it gained another to restore a creepy bug that'd been in place for a while. This mod called "Mannaquins Move" was released in response to an update from Bethesda that patched out a bug where mannequins in the game would sometimes come to life. Players apparently thought that was a neat enough occurrence to warrant a mod that reversed the fix.
dexerto.com

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded adds new Rebirth Resurgence Supreme game mode

The final major Warzone update is finally upon us, and Raven Software made sure to give the long-serving battle royale a proper send-off. Rebirth Resurgence Supreme serves as a long-overdue response to player feedback. Warzone Season 5 stirred controversy within the community. Removing Rebirth Island from the regular playlist rotation...
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Reveals October Content Plans and New Shiny Pokemon

October is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go players can expect to see a lot of new content throughout the month. Developer Niantic has revealed a few details about those plans, including a Shiny Pokemon making its debut in Pokemon Go. Through Special Research Breakthroughs next month, players will get the chance to encounter Shedinja, and for the first time, it could be a Shiny version. The company also provided dates for the month's biggest events, though we won't have specific details until we get closer to the actual dates. Players can expect the following events in October:
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October

Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.
dexerto.com

Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
ComicBook

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Reveals New Opening: Watch

Legend of Mana will be making its huge anime debut next month as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the new anime has teased fans about what to expect with the opening theme sequence for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal! As the original Mana franchise celebrates its 30th Anniversary with Square Enix, it's been coming back with some new projects highlighting the various games in cool new ways. The biggest of which is a full anime project taking on the story from the fourth entry in the franchise, Legend of Mana, hitting screens not too long from now.
TechSpot

Netflix is building its own game studio in Finland

What just happened? Netflix earlier this year said it was planning to double the size of its gaming library by the end of the year, and now we have a better idea of how they might go about achieving that goal. On Monday, Netflix announced it was establishing a new game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studio is being crafted from scratch alongside Next Games, the game maker Netflix purchased earlier this year for $72 million.
IGN

Avatar Wins the Global Weekend Box Office 13 Years After Its Debut Thanks to the Remastered Re-Release

13 years after it first made its theatrical debut, Avatar has once again won the global weekend box office thanks to its remastered re-release's $30.5 million performance. According to Comscore, Avatar brought in $20.5 million internationally and $10 million domestically, which only adds to its lead as the highest-grossing film of all time. As it stands, Avatar, through all its theatrical releases, has earned $2,877,897,339. Avengers: Endgame sits behind Avatar at $2,797,501,328.
