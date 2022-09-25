Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s “Let’s Go” and Auto Battle features explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet updates from social media have clarified new mechanics in the game, giving players a breakdown on the “Let’s Go” and Auto Battle features that will be included in open-world exploration. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are just a few months from their November 18...
dexerto.com
Everything in CoD Mobile Season 9 update: Krig-6 AR, Ice Drake Mythic, Zombies, more
CoD Mobile Season 9 is right around the corner and while official details are scarce for now, we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the major update. New weapons and the possible return of classic Zombies is just the tip of the iceberg. As Season 8:...
dexerto.com
Overwatch VP “interested” in Fortnite-style crossovers coming to OW2
Overwatch 2 could be adding some big crossovers similar to the ones that Fortnite has become famous for once the game is finally out. On October 4, Overwatch players can finally get their hands on the long-awaited sequel and try out all the new heroes, modes, maps, and revamped gameplay.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 launch details: SMS verification, pre-download, more
Overwatch 2 launches in a week and Blizzard has announced the requirements for players who want to jump into the game. Since Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, you won’t have needed to pre-ordered or done anything other than download the game once it becomes available. But that doesn’t mean you can just load into the game straight away.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
Third-Person Gameplay Is Coming To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Swimming, the ability to climb atop vehicles, and a new third-person mode are just a few of the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that was announced during the COD Next Showcase Event. During last night’s COD Next showcase, Infinity Ward demonstrated several of the new multiplayer...
ComicBook
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
CNET
Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Mareanie, Featured Pokemon, Bonuses and More
Pokemon Go's last big event of the month is now underway. Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3, and this year, you'll have your first chance to catch Mareanie along with new costumed versions of Dugtrio, Absol and other Pokemon. On top of that, the game will offer new event-themed research tasks to complete, as well as new avatar items and stickers.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman left mindblown after dying to “best console sniper” in Warzone
TimTheTatman has produced some of the most iconic reactions in gaming history and after dying to “the best console sniper” in all of Warzone he provided fans with another classic moment. TimTheTatman’s time on Warzone is often spent hosting and watching lobbies full of his fans and commentating...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 developers address footstep audio, visibility, and disbanding lobbies
The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta concluded on September 26, and the developers issued a response to player feedback on topics like footstep audio and visibility. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta gave players their first hands-on experience with the game. Two weekends of playtesting polarized the community, but players uniformly agreed on a few features that need to change.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals October Content Plans and New Shiny Pokemon
October is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go players can expect to see a lot of new content throughout the month. Developer Niantic has revealed a few details about those plans, including a Shiny Pokemon making its debut in Pokemon Go. Through Special Research Breakthroughs next month, players will get the chance to encounter Shedinja, and for the first time, it could be a Shiny version. The company also provided dates for the month's biggest events, though we won't have specific details until we get closer to the actual dates. Players can expect the following events in October:
dexerto.com
How to unlock BP50 AR in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded
Do you want to throw things back and use a reimagined version of the F2000? Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new BP50 assault rifle in Vanguard and Warzone Season 5. Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally here, culminating a historic run for the critically acclaimed...
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October
Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
ComicBook
Stardew Valley Creator Teases Update 1.6 Release Date
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has teased when the game's highly-anticipated 1.6 update will finally release. At this point in time, Barone is in the midst of working on the Stardew Valley follow-up game The Haunted Chocolatier. Despite this, the development of the beloved farming sim is still continuing as well. And while we don't yet know when the next major update for Stardew Valley will release, Barone has provided more context on the arrival of this patch.
IGN
Genshin Impact 3.1 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
dexerto.com
Full-size Fallout Power Armor statue discovered at estate sale for insane price
While browsing through an estate sale, a Fallout fan spotted a full-sized Power Armor statue that’s wildly overpriced. Fallout’s iconic Power Armor units have existed since the first game’s debut, where they served as a piece of endgame equipment. It’s appeared in every Fallout title since then,...
