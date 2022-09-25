Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Related
Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
"The Queen Is Back": Justin Bieber Leads Reactions to Rihanna Halftime Show
Following the news Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, celebrities have taken to social media to share their reactions. On Sunday, the NFL confirmed the news in an official press release titled: "International Icon Rihanna Takes Center Stage for Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show." The event...
Everyone Was Invited to Beyonce’s Belated Birthday Party (But Us)
Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday a little later this year. Check out photos from her star studded extravaganza inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanye West Appears to Compare Queen Elizabeth II Dying to His Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is appearing to compare the death of Queen Elizabeth II to separating from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye is currently in Europe where he was spotted at various events during Milan Fashion Week. On Sunday (Sept. 25), the rapper-fashion designer shared a post on his Instagram Story where he said he had empathy with the people of London following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II because he too recently lost a great woman in his life.
NME
Taylor Swift reportedly turns down 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the chance to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The high-profile slot – which was taken in 2022 by an all-star cast of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar – will take place in Arizona on February 12 next year, and recent reports hinted that Swift was set to perform.
thesource.com
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
Is it Jamaal Williams time in Detroit?
A shoulder injury to starter D’Andre Swift could shelve him for now and make room for more carries for Williams.
18 famous athletes (and coaches!) who have starred in music videos, from LeBron James to Serena Williams
Shaquille O'Neal, Serena Williams, Magic Johnson, LeBron James — and now, even Jose Mourinho — have all made memorable cameos in music videos.
Comments / 0