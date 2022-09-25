Read full article on original website
Pitt Adjusts Depth Chart to Start ACC Play
The Pitt Panthers edited their depth chart this week ahead of the ACC opener.
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 4
Following a winless 2019 season and a total of four wins in 2020 and 2021 combined, losing the first three games of this season made it seem like another long fall was ahead for West Mifflin football. However, these Titans decided that recent struggles weren’t going to define them. After...
Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
Pitt Loses Rashad Battle, Nate Temple for Remainder of Season
The Pitt Panthers suffer two season-ending injuries.
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, Penn State Move Up in Respective AFCA Top 25 Polls
WACO, TEXAS – It was a good week for several area college football programs, as Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, and Penn State continued to climb in their respective Top 25 AFCA Coaches Polls following wins. Slippery Rock is coming off a 30-2 drubbing of Seton Hill on Saturday and...
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
A LIFE WELL LIVED: Clairton community honors Colonel Kenneth E. Cook for integration efforts
COLONEL KENNETH E. COOK, SEATED, WITH HIS FAMILY. THE CLAIRTON COMMUNITY RECOGNIZED COLONEL COOK EARLIER THIS YEAR PRIOR TO A HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME. When Retired Army Colonel Kenneth E. Cook thinks about growing up on Chambers and Arch streets in the city of Clairton in the early to mid 1930s, the first word that comes to mind is, opportunity.
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of taking stock of the strangest things to happen in the region this week. I'm your host, Hannah, and I gotta say that it seems like the temperature dropping is really bringing out the best of the city this week.
Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
Kennywood shooting: 3 shot, including 2 teenagers, in front of ride at amusement park
PITTSBURGH — A gunman was on the run Sunday after shooting three people, including two teenagers, and sparking panic at a crowded amusement park near Pittsburgh, police said. Gunfire erupted around 10:46 p.m. Saturday at the Kennywood amusement park in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Mifflin, police said. Witnesses...
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest
PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
