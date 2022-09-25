Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Report: Dolphins list 6 players as inactive vs. Bills but will have Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without a few players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team has reported that it will miss at least six players for the Sunday showdown. Those players are Cethan Carter, Raekwon Davis, Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, Hunter Long and Skylar Thompson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah continues strong play; time for a new kicker?
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium: Stock up ...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Joey Bosa Week-to-Week With 'Significant' Groin Injury, Brandon Staley Says
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa appears to be in danger of missing time this season. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that Bosa is dealing with a "significant" groin injury and he is considered week-to-week. Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
Bleacher Report
Giants Offensive Line Ripped as Daniel Jones Sacked 5 Times in Loss to Cowboys
The New York Giants had the opportunity to make an impressive statement against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but the team was let down by its offensive line in a 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress for most of the game, as...
Bleacher Report
Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will undergo testing to determine the severity of a groin injury that ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Expected to Be Discharged from Hospital Monday After Car Crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital Monday after being involved in a single-car crash after leaving practice earlier in the day, according to agent Nicole Lynn (via ESPN's Adam Schefter). According to Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland, Garrett was driving with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season was a rough week to be one of the teams listed atop the Bleacher Report Power Rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, the Buffalo Bills, lost a nailbiter at Miami. The No. 2 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was stunned in Indianapolis. The No. 3 team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled offensively again in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers. The No. 5 team, the Los Angeles Chargers, was stomped at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
Although the NFL season is less than a month old, the first quarter of the fantasy campaign is almost complete. Managers should heavily consider benching or outright releasing players who have underwhelmed for three straight weeks. It’s time to start admitting that players who failed to have a noteworthy outing before October are squarely in the bust discussion and put claims in for steady producers.
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Trent Williams Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury; Will Miss 'Some Time'
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a significant blow to their offensive line when stalwart left tackle Trent Williams was injured Sunday, and he will be sidelined for at least the next few weeks. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that a high ankle sprain will cause Williams to miss...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over
Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol after being assessed for a head injury after Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps plus four special-teams plays in the Steelers' 29-17 loss last week as the...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Without Timetable to Resume Throwing After Thumb Surgery
It seemed like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might be on the precipice of a return when ESPN's Lisa Salters said on Monday Night Football that he may be back for the Washington Commanders contest in Week 4. However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that Prescott "still...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins’ game vs. Bills with head injury
Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half. The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
Comments / 0