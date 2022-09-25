ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Butt punt' not enough to lift Bills as Dolphins grind out thriller, leaving Bills coaching staff furious

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
This isn't how they drew it up.

But the Dolphins will surely take it.

Miami survived a Tua Tagovailoa injury, a late special-teams blunder and a last-minute rally effort by the Buffalo Bills to secure a 21-19 lead on Sunday to improve to 3-0 and take control of the AFC East.

Tagovailoa left in the first half after a head injury left him wobbling on the field. But he returned to start the second half, where he led the Dolphins to the only touchdown after halftime that ended up being the difference in the game.

The Bills threatened late, but came up short on a Dolphins goal-line stand while trailing 21-17. But their defense gave them another shot, forcing Miami to punt from inside their own end zone with 1:33 remaining. Thomas Morstead's punt bounced off the back of his blocker's back and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

But Buffalo's final drive came up painfully short. Isaiah Mckenzie wasn't able to get out of bounds after 12-yard gain on a pass from Josh Allen, and the clock ran out to secure the Miami win. The result of the play left the Bills coaching staff furious.

