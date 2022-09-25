ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

WLBT

Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for business burglary in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for business burglary in Jackson on Tuesday. JPD says Jatavis Harris, 23, was caught stealing items inside the Super Mart on North State Street at 2:30 a.m. According to JPD, Harris fled on foot but was caught by a JPD Precinct Four...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Children rushed to hospital after choking at YMCA pool

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – At least nine children were rushed to hospitals after an incident at a YMCA pool in Flowood on Sunday, September 25. Central Mississippi YMCA CEO Jeff Collins said the children were at a birthday party when they started choking. They got out of the pool for fresh air, but the choking […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice. They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area. Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24. Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the American Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water system experiences multiple major leaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said multiple major water leaks occurred during the weekend. They said crews are responding to the leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks. The Suncrest tank on the surface system and the Highway 18 tank o the well system are both […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

