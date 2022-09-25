Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
WLBT
Man arrested for business burglary in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for business burglary in Jackson on Tuesday. JPD says Jatavis Harris, 23, was caught stealing items inside the Super Mart on North State Street at 2:30 a.m. According to JPD, Harris fled on foot but was caught by a JPD Precinct Four...
Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
WLBT
Children released from the hospital after exposure to chlorine at YMCA Flowood pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The children hospitalized Sunday after chlorine exposure at the Flowood YMCA have been released. Monday, the small therapy pool where the incident occurred remained closed. A birthday pool party at the Flowood YMCA took a frightening turn when 12 children began coughing and had to be...
WLBT
Deadline looms for Jackson, Hinds Co. to request tens of millions for water system repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County and Jackson leaders have until Friday to request more than $50 million in federal funds from the state’s coffers to address the city’s ailing water system. While supervisors approved diverting $17.5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act monies to water system...
Children rushed to hospital after choking at YMCA pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – At least nine children were rushed to hospitals after an incident at a YMCA pool in Flowood on Sunday, September 25. Central Mississippi YMCA CEO Jeff Collins said the children were at a birthday party when they started choking. They got out of the pool for fresh air, but the choking […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing...
Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice. They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area. Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for […]
WLBT
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game. His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop....
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
WLBT
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24. Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
WLBT
Man confesses to stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership after finding keys in the vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to stealing a new vehicle from the Porsche dealership in Jackson. Jonathan Stiffic was arrested Monday for the crime, saying he found the keys inside the black 2022 Porsche Cayenne. He received a $15,000 bond and a request for a mental evaluation.
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
WAPT
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the American Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Jackson water system experiences multiple major leaks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said multiple major water leaks occurred during the weekend. They said crews are responding to the leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks. The Suncrest tank on the surface system and the Highway 18 tank o the well system are both […]
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
