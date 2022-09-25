ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Butt punt' not enough to lift Bills as Dolphins grind out thriller, leaving Bills coaching staff furious

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
This isn't how they drew it up.

But the Dolphins will surely take it.

Miami survived a Tua Tagovailoa injury, a late special-teams blunder and a last-minute rally effort by the Buffalo Bills to secure a 21-19 lead on Sunday to improve to 3-0 and take control of the AFC East.

Tagovailoa left in the first half after a head injury left him wobbling on the field. But he returned to start the second half, where he led the Dolphins to the only touchdown after halftime that ended up being the difference in the game.

The Bills threatened late, but came up short on a Dolphins goal-line stand while trailing 21-17. But their defense gave them another shot, forcing Miami to punt from inside their own end zone with 1:33 remaining. Thomas Morstead's punt bounced off the back of his blocker's back and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

But Buffalo's final drive came up painfully short. Isaiah Mckenzie wasn't able to get out of bounds after 12-yard gain on a pass from Josh Allen, and the clock ran out to secure the Miami win. The result of the play left the Bills coaching staff furious.

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Bills show poor clock management in loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills showed some poor clock management in their 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Bills displayed poor clock management at the end of both halves, costing themselves potential points in what was a very close game. At the end of the first half, the game...
NFL players tackle housing issues when joining teams

NEW YORK — (AP) — New playbooks, teammates and coaches are the focus during the day. Buying air mattresses, scanning house listings and securing short-term leases are tasks to tackle the rest of the time. Finding a home — on and off the field — can be an...
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
