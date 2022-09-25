This month, NY1 celebrated its 30th anniversary. The channel has covered a lot of news since 1992 and has documented how the city has changed. In this episode, hear from some of NY1's veterans about what the early days were like. The show also includes some jingles that will bring you back to the '90s. Pat Kiernan then speaks with some of his colleagues about how working for NY1 has impacted them and how the channel has impacted the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO