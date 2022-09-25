Read full article on original website
rabbitrun
2d ago
He will celebrate anything as long as he gets a free meal and drinks,and can party to all hours of the night, while his city is burning right under his feet.
Gotham Gazette
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
NYC council members push to ban tattoo discrimination by employers, landlords
Manhattan Council Member Shaun Abreu is pushing a new bill that would ban tattoo discrimination by employers and landlords in New York City.
NY1
Brooklyn Book Festival returns to city
Brooklyn Book Festival co-producers Carolyn Greer and Liz Koch founded the event in 2006 as a one-day affair. It's now nine days. "It's gone from being local, happening in Brooklyn with a lot of Brooklyn authors, which we still love and celebrate, but now, it is fully international," Greer said.
NY1
The City Reliquary marks 20 years
Visitors might not expect to find items like seltzer bottles, a collection of miniature versions of the Statue of Liberty, and a piece of the Flatiron Building. But they fit right in at the City Reliquary. “We started off as a very humble nonprofit organization collecting little bits of New...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
NY1
30 years of NY1
This month, NY1 celebrated its 30th anniversary. The channel has covered a lot of news since 1992 and has documented how the city has changed. In this episode, hear from some of NY1's veterans about what the early days were like. The show also includes some jingles that will bring you back to the '90s. Pat Kiernan then speaks with some of his colleagues about how working for NY1 has impacted them and how the channel has impacted the city.
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Ilze Thielmann
While much of the city is still waking up, Ilze Thielmann is up and ready to go. Wheeling her cart of supplies through Port Authority — in preparation for the day’s arrival of asylum seekers. It’s not a new situation for this veteran volunteer. She’s been assisting with...
NYC Council member to introduce bill that would make discrimination based on tattoos illegal
A first-of-its-kind bill will be introduced to New York City Council this week that would prohibit discriminating against people based on their tattoos.
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
cityandstateny.com
What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?
It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers
Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.
NY1
Young activist discusses Climate Week
Climate Week wraps up in New York Sunday. It included a variety of in-person events with the goal of inspiring the world to do more about climate change. Ajani Stella, the president and founder of Kids Fight Climate Change, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1 to discuss how this year's Climate Week went.
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
NY1
Adams surveys hurricane damage in Dominican Republic
Mayor Eric Adams traveled from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic Sunday night, and met with local officials and relief groups Monday in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Adams began his Monday in the capital city of Santo Domingo, before traveling to areas of the country that were hit hardest by the hurricane.
Comments / 3