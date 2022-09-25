ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
cohaitungchi.com

The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego

Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley

A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Ski Destinations Near San Diego and Los Angeles

Southern California may be best known for its scenic beaches, rugged cliffs, and picture-perfect warm weather, but there is much more to this region than sand and surf. With several adventure-packed ski resorts just a day trip away, visitors have plenty of opportunities to ditch their flip flops for ski boots. Here are the top five ski spots that are worth visiting come winter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park

One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA

