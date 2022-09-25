Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
San Diego-based 'City Tacos' sells 3 million tacos
The restaurant, City Tacos, was founded by Gerry Torres in San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2014.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Gold Finch, A Modern Delicatessen Rooted In Ashkenazi And Sephardic-Style Cooking, Open In San Diego
Rooted in Jewish immigrant culture and cuisine, Gold Finch focuses on recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking
Heat returns to San Diego County
The sun is beaming over Yogurt Mill in El Cajon where the temperatures are expected to be in the upper nineties.
cohaitungchi.com
The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego
Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
San Diego Business Journal
Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley
A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
gbsan.com
Top 5 Ski Destinations Near San Diego and Los Angeles
Southern California may be best known for its scenic beaches, rugged cliffs, and picture-perfect warm weather, but there is much more to this region than sand and surf. With several adventure-packed ski resorts just a day trip away, visitors have plenty of opportunities to ditch their flip flops for ski boots. Here are the top five ski spots that are worth visiting come winter.
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Eater
An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park
One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
NBC San Diego
‘Sexy Streets?' San Diego Families Frustrated Over Lack of Repairs on Their Street
A basketball hoop is pretty much unused at a cul de sac found at the end of Hermes Street in southwest San Diego. The reason? The street conditions could also be dangerous, according to the families who live here. "He was walking to my house and he was about right...
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
New group provides a social outlet for San Diego adults with disabilities
There's a new way for adults in San Diego with developmental or intellectual disabilities to stay social and make friends.
News 8 KFMB
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
Opinion: The Upcoming Make-or-Break Moment for San Diego’s Housing Crisis
The San Diego region has been in a housing crisis for decades. Now, we’re the most unaffordable place to live in the country. The statistics are easy to find and hard to digest:. 171,685 homes are needed within the next 7 years. This demand is not likely to be...
