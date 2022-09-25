ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Three Things Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Said Entering Baylor's Game against Oklahoma State

Some of the last looks Oklahoma State got of Dave Aranda came as he was raising the Big 12 trophy with green and yellow confetti floating around AT&T Stadium. Oklahoma State and Baylor will lock horns again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Waco in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game. Aranda met with reporters Monday to preview the matchup. Here are three things he said.
Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
Kick Time Set for OSU-Texas Tech in Week 6

Oklahoma State will be featured in another afternoon slot in Week 6 as it faces Texas Tech in Stillwater, America. The Big 12 announced the game will be played in the 2:30 p.m. slot, marking the second week OSU will kick off in the afternoon slot (OSU is also kicking off at 2:30 this Saturday vs. Baylor).
Oklahoma State Announces Wrestling Schedule

Oklahoma State released its wrestling schedule Tuesday, and to no one’s surprise, it’s tough. The Cowboys’ 2022-23 campaign includes 19 total dates, seven home duals, eight Big 12 conference matchups and a nonconference slate that includes Minnesota, Oregon State, Iowa and last year’s NCAA runner-up Michigan.
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
The Best of Social Media after a Big 12 Shakeup During OSU's Bye Week

The Cowboys were safely nestled into their off week while the rest of the Big 12 went nuts. No. 6 Oklahoma lost its conference opener to Kansas State in Norman. No. 22 Texas fell to Texas Tech. And Kansas keeps winning with a victory over Duke. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and sit atop the league. Let’s see what the internet has to say about all that craziness.
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open

A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
TULSA, OK

