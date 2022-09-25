Read full article on original website
Three Things Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Said Entering Baylor’s Game against Oklahoma State
Some of the last looks Oklahoma State got of Dave Aranda came as he was raising the Big 12 trophy with green and yellow confetti floating around AT&T Stadium. Oklahoma State and Baylor will lock horns again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Waco in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game. Aranda met with reporters Monday to preview the matchup. Here are three things he said.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 27): Cowboys’ National Title Odds Getting Better, Two Steps to Win in Waco
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Cowboys are 75/1 odds to win the national championship in football – top-ten in the country. • Everything Mike Gundy had to say in his weekly presser – including an update...
Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
Kick Time Set for OSU-Texas Tech in Week 6
Oklahoma State will be featured in another afternoon slot in Week 6 as it faces Texas Tech in Stillwater, America. The Big 12 announced the game will be played in the 2:30 p.m. slot, marking the second week OSU will kick off in the afternoon slot (OSU is also kicking off at 2:30 this Saturday vs. Baylor).
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in his Pre-Baylor News Conference
STILLWATER — After sitting out during a wild opening week to Big 12 play, the Cowboys will travel to Waco for a Big 12 title rematch against Baylor. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke with reporters for about 30 minutes Monday at his weekly news luncheon. Here is everything he had to say.
Oklahoma State Announces Wrestling Schedule
Oklahoma State released its wrestling schedule Tuesday, and to no one’s surprise, it’s tough. The Cowboys’ 2022-23 campaign includes 19 total dates, seven home duals, eight Big 12 conference matchups and a nonconference slate that includes Minnesota, Oregon State, Iowa and last year’s NCAA runner-up Michigan.
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll
5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
The Best of Social Media after a Big 12 Shakeup During OSU’s Bye Week
The Cowboys were safely nestled into their off week while the rest of the Big 12 went nuts. No. 6 Oklahoma lost its conference opener to Kansas State in Norman. No. 22 Texas fell to Texas Tech. And Kansas keeps winning with a victory over Duke. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and sit atop the league. Let’s see what the internet has to say about all that craziness.
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Woman dead, 2 kids critical after truck hits stalled SUV in Tulsa intersection
Police say a City of Tulsa truck hit a Jeep in the intersection that had stalled out and was being pushed by another driver.
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper
Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
Stillwater Regional Airport to expand services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. — A press release from the City of Stillwater said American Airlines will use a larger aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas. It also said that the airport is finishing an aircraft apron project. The release said, starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the...
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open
A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
What OU Health has to say about ‘Nyquil Chicken’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — OU Health had a few things to say about the recent TikTok trend of cooking chicken in Nyquil. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki is a MD Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow with the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. He said when you boil cough medicine, it...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
