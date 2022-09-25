Coopers Rock State Forest is situated on a mountain approximately 13 miles east of Morgantown, West Virginia. It is a series of sandstone cliff formations that overlooks the Cheat River Gorge. The park’s namesake, according to legend, was a fugitive who took refuge near what is now the Coopers Rock overlook. A cooper by trade, he continued to make and sell barrels from his mountain hideout. The forest was also the site of the first steam-powered blast furnace in western Virginia—the Henry Clay Blast Furnace. Its remains can still be seen. Many park buildings and structures were built during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

