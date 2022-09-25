Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
wajr.com
WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown prepares for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
Morgantown protester arrested following passage of West Virginia abortion ban
A protester who was forcibly removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol.
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
West Virginia abortion protester arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Cooper’s Rock State Forest: More Than Just a Beautiful View
Coopers Rock State Forest is situated on a mountain approximately 13 miles east of Morgantown, West Virginia. It is a series of sandstone cliff formations that overlooks the Cheat River Gorge. The park’s namesake, according to legend, was a fugitive who took refuge near what is now the Coopers Rock overlook. A cooper by trade, he continued to make and sell barrels from his mountain hideout. The forest was also the site of the first steam-powered blast furnace in western Virginia—the Henry Clay Blast Furnace. Its remains can still be seen. Many park buildings and structures were built during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Locals and visitors enjoy 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival
The WVU Core Arboretum held its "West Virginia Pawpaw Festival" between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
wajr.com
WVU issues campus caution after single shot fired Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials issued a warning after a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight Saturday, September 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available, according to officials.
Comments / 0