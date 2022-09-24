(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London continues her efforts to change the name of the park with a meeting Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Olson is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park and says the council will be at Monday's meeting. Olson thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO