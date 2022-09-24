Read full article on original website
Myra Reining
Myra J. Reining, 85 of Spicer, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Maxine L. Quale
Maxine L. Quale, 100, of Willmar, died Tuesday, September 27th at CentraCare Willmar Care Center in Willmar. Her memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Wendell Johnson
Wendell C. Johnson, age 78, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, September 25, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Willmar American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
New bishop for New Ulm Catholic Diocese installed Tuesday
(New Ulm MN-) The new bishop for The Catholic Diocese of New Ulm will be installed Tuesday. Earlier this year Pope Francis named Bishop Chad W. Zielinski, 57, the fifth bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm. On November 8, 2014, Pope Francis appointed Zielinski as bishop of the Diocese of Fairbanks in Alaska. As bishop of New Ulm, he succeeds Bishop John M. LeVoir, who led the diocese from July 14, 2008, until his retirement on August 6, 2020.
Fall Dementia Education Event (please register before Oct. 3)
COST: $30 - Professionals (includes 3 CEUs); $15 - Caregivers & Community Members. Includes morning refreshments (yogurt bar, coffee and juice) and box lunch and several presentations listed below:. * A Personal Journey as a Lewy Body Dementia Caregiver: Presented by: Connie Martin 9:00-9:45 am. * Advanced Directives: Presented by:...
Kandiyohi County administrator candidates interviewed Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Tuesday will be interviewing the three finalists for county administrator. They are:. Kelsey Baker currently serves as the County Administrator for Swift County, Minnesota, where she has been in the position for five years. Prior to this, she served as the Executive Director for The Legends at Heritage Place for one year, as a Public Information Officer with the State of South Dakota for one year, and as a Marketing & Communications Specialist with the State of South Dakota for three years. Ms. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations/Advertising & Management Communications from North Dakota State University and an executive master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.
Bethesda announces hospice, additional senior housing
(Willmar MN-) Amidst this past weekend's 125th Anniversary Celebration of Bethesda in Willmar was an announcement of some expanded services. Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner says they will now be offering hospice services... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...And Bethesda Chief Development Officer Caroline Chan says they will...
Death of man near Winthrop now investigated as a homicide
(Winthrop, MN) -- A death in Sibley County near Winthrop is now being treated a homicide. Deputies called to the report of an unresponsive man and found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp of Winthrop dead at a farm site last Tuesday. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Weitzenkamp's death a homicide. The Minnesota B-C-A is assisting local investigators with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
Two die, one injured in crash east of Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) Two people died in the crash of a car and an SUV near Lake Lillian Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened Saturday at 4:32 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street, 5 miles east of Lake Lillian. An SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault was southbound on 195th Street and collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7, driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian. Neither Dahlheimer nor Faber were wearing seatbelts, and both died in the crash. Faber's passenger, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber was wearing her seatbelt and suffered life-threatening injuries. She is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Olson hold another meeting Monday on Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London continues her efforts to change the name of the park with a meeting Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Olson is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park and says the council will be at Monday's meeting. Olson thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
Willmar shooting suspect enters into plea agreement
(Willmar MN-) As the jury trial for a Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer was set to begin Monday, 25-year-old Christian Arevalo entered into a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 19 of the 20 charges against him. Arevalo was accused of driving his brother Sebastian to-and-from a house on Southwest 3rd Street July 4th where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a Willmar Police officer who was investigating an earlier drive-by shooting, and others. In the plea bargain, Christian Arevalo pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer, and all other charges, including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, were dismissed. He will be sentenced November 10th at 11:45 a.m. by Judge Steven Wentzell. Sebastian Arevalo's trial is slate to begin November 1st.
New FedEx facility in Willmar nearing completion
(Willmar MN-) FedEx hopes to be moving packages in-and-out of their new facility in Willmar in time for the holidays. Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the 217,000 square foot building on County Road 5 north of Willmar Avenue is worth more than $30 million...
Willmar drug bust nets 625 fentanyl pills...two suspects arrested
(Willmar MN-) Hundreds of fake Oxycodone pills that contained potentially-deadly fentanyl were seized in a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force says they performed the search warrant at a residence in the 400 Block of 15th Street Southwest, and found 625 of the infamous M-30 pills along with a loaded handgun. A 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested. The man also had a large amount of cash believed to have been generated from drug sales. Assisting the drug task force were the Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department and the Minnesota BCA. Ardoff says the fentanyl pills have caused many deaths across the state, including some in our local area...
State Patrol says alcohol use may have played a role in fatal crash near Canby
(Canby MN-) One person died and two were injured in a crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The state patrol says at 7:37 p.m. Friday, a car traveling northbound on Highway 75 and a pickup traveling southbound collided about a mile and-a-half south of Canby. Roads were wet at the time. The pickup was driven by 42-year-old Steven Bednareck of Canby. He and his passenger, 42-year-old Sarah Bednarek of Canby suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. The driver of the car, 32-year-old Maria Hanson of Hendricks was killed. Hanson was not wearing a seatbelt, and the state patrol says alcohol use by Hanson was involved in the crash.
