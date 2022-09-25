ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch

CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason

Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Ugly (Preseason) Game 3 Loss: What Matters, What Doesn’t

It was not a pretty sight for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night against a mostly minor league roster of one of the worst teams of the past few years, the Detroit Red Wings. Despite the Penguins dressing their best players for the third preseason tilt, Detroit posted a four spot in the first 40 minutes with a pair of power-play goals and cruised to a 6-2 win at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Newcomers Shine in Devils Win Over Isles | GAME STORY

The newcomers to the New Jersey Devils lineup made their presence known on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Whether it was a first-rate zone entry leading to a goal, a cerebral presence on the first line or scoring a goal, the newest members of the Devils were on top of their games against the Islanders on Tuesday night.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taro Hirose
Person
Matt Luff
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Givani Smith
Person
Ville Husso
NHL

Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926

Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Hart, Atkinson, Anisimov day to day for Flyers

Bertuzzi, Sundqvist sidelined for Red Wings; Carter injured in Penguins scrimmage. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart (lower body) and Cam Atkinson (upper body) are each...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. PENGUINS // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a split-squad preseason slate on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the improbable, landing the hottest free agent on the market in winger Johnny Gaudreau. The 29-year old Gaudreau had a career-high 115 points last season in his ninth year with Calgary. He was lured to Columbus with a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million a season and the prospect of playing closer to his New Jersey home.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Volunteers#Team Red Defeat#The Detroit Red Wings#Red White Game#The Red Wings
NHL

Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today a strategic collaboration with Volta Inc. ("Volta"), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company, to install EV charging at both SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) and Sharks Ice at San Jose (@s4a_ice).
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy