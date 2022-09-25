It was not a pretty sight for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night against a mostly minor league roster of one of the worst teams of the past few years, the Detroit Red Wings. Despite the Penguins dressing their best players for the third preseason tilt, Detroit posted a four spot in the first 40 minutes with a pair of power-play goals and cruised to a 6-2 win at PPG Paints Arena.

