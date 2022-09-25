Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
Penguins Ugly (Preseason) Game 3 Loss: What Matters, What Doesn’t
It was not a pretty sight for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night against a mostly minor league roster of one of the worst teams of the past few years, the Detroit Red Wings. Despite the Penguins dressing their best players for the third preseason tilt, Detroit posted a four spot in the first 40 minutes with a pair of power-play goals and cruised to a 6-2 win at PPG Paints Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
NHL
Newcomers Shine in Devils Win Over Isles | GAME STORY
The newcomers to the New Jersey Devils lineup made their presence known on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Whether it was a first-rate zone entry leading to a goal, a cerebral presence on the first line or scoring a goal, the newest members of the Devils were on top of their games against the Islanders on Tuesday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926
Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Hart, Atkinson, Anisimov day to day for Flyers
Bertuzzi, Sundqvist sidelined for Red Wings; Carter injured in Penguins scrimmage. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart (lower body) and Cam Atkinson (upper body) are each...
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. PENGUINS // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a split-squad preseason slate on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all...
FOX Sports
Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the improbable, landing the hottest free agent on the market in winger Johnny Gaudreau. The 29-year old Gaudreau had a career-high 115 points last season in his ninth year with Calgary. He was lured to Columbus with a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million a season and the prospect of playing closer to his New Jersey home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Hart held out of scrimmage, Tortorella talks Allison's fight and more on Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers definitely earned their off day Monday. Broken into four groups at training camp, the team held two more scrimmages Sunday and four practice sessions the morning after its preseason opener. Just like Friday, the scrimmages were followed by drills and laps of conditioning. "Why...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE FIRST CUTS, ISSUE INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF PRE-SEASON OPENER VS NEW JERSEY
The Montreal Canadiens will take to the ice on Monday night at the Bell Centre for their first game of the pre-season against the New Jersey Devils. But several hours before puck drop, the Canadiens issued a few injury updates and made their first cuts of training camp. First with...
NHL
Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today a strategic collaboration with Volta Inc. ("Volta"), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company, to install EV charging at both SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) and Sharks Ice at San Jose (@s4a_ice).
Comments / 0