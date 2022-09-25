Read full article on original website
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
psychreg.org
More Older Adults Should Be Checking Blood Pressure at Home
Only 48% of people aged 50–80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that’s affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number – but still only 62% – say a healthcare provider...
MedicalXpress
Smoking, physical inactivity associated with early death of people with type 2 diabetes and certain cancers
Individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who develop cancer are more likely to die in the following seven years if they are smokers or physically inactive, according to a new study of more than half a million people being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
psychreg.org
How to Reduce Your Chances of Alzheimer’s Disease? The Psychology of Dementia Prevention
What causes Alzheimer’s disease? What do we know and not know about it?. What makes Alzheimer’s more likely? What can keep our brains healthier for longer? How can we minimise our chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease?. Almost everyone has heard of Alzheimer’s disease since Alois Alzheimer analysed...
Medical News Today
Existing heart medication may help treat alcohol use disorder
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health studied a medication with existing FDA approval to see if it would work for an alternative purpose. Spironolactone is prescribed to treat heart conditions. Because the medication is a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, the researchers were interested to see if it would yield benefits in treating alcohol use disorder.
Medical News Today
Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia
People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
Medical News Today
What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
aarp.org
Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist
As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
NIH Director's Blog
Leisure activities may improve longevity for older adults
Physical activity is vital for your health. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and prevent chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to diabetes. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get a minimum of 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity each week, or at least half that amount of vigorous-intensity activity.
Hurricane Ian: Older adults have many reasons for not evacuating – here’s why it’s important to check on aging neighbors
As mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Ian began in Florida and the warnings about damaging wind and flooding intensified, I called my aging parents to check in. Being a disaster researcher, my concern for them was already in high gear, even though they weren’t directly in an evacuation zone. My dad takes medications that require refrigeration, special needles and a sterile environment to administer. My mom is in the early stages of dementia. Both are not as spry as they used to be.
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes & Smoking: What You Need to Know
Medical review by Dr. Mike Natter. Most of us know that smoking is bad for our health. It is less well-known that smoking is especially dangerous for people with diabetes. This article will outline why smoking is uniquely risky for people with diabetes, and show why quitting can make such a big difference.
Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
A healthy lifestyle almost halves the risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes
A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of dementia in those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
KXLY
Home-Based Palliative Care for Heart Failure May Cut Risk for Dying in Hospital
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure, a regionally organized, collaborative, home-based palliative care that involves cardiologists, primary care providers, and palliative care specialists and that uses shared decision-making to promote goal- and need-concordant care may reduce the risk for dying in hospital, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
Tennessee doctors recommend getting flu vaccines early
Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are warning the upcoming flu season could be bad, and getting vaccinated is your best line of defense
MedicalXpress
The importance of nutrition and physical activity for cancer patients and their caregivers
It is well known that a healthy diet and physical activity are beneficial to cancer survivorship. But support for the physical and dietary health of caregivers of cancer patients is just as important and often overlooked. There is significant evidence showing the benefits of physical activity and healthy dietary intake for both cancer patients and their caregivers. A recently published study, led by researchers from Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, explored physical activity and nutrition-related beliefs, behaviors and challenges of cancer patients and their caregivers, to inform future development of wellness interventions for both groups.
Here's Why Cold Weather Is Making Heart Disease Worse
Increasingly extreme winters may be particularly hard on the heart. A 16-year analysis in Europe found that cold weather can increase risks for cardiovascular diseases, hospitalization, and deaths. The analysis reviewed data 2.28 million adults from 1994 to 2010, and revealed that a drop in 10 degrees Celsius led to...
