Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
ESPN
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS・
SB Nation
Monday September 26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd
Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Patterson, Giakoumakis, Liverpool, Everton, Mooy, Yilmaz, Dundee Utd, Behich, Maloney, Alexander
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite...
SB Nation
England relegated from Nations League A, whatever that means
So I’ve been road tripping up and down the California and Oregon coasts this weekend, which I assure you is far more interesting and exciting than any international action that may have been going on, but this is not a road trip blog, this is a Chelsea blog, so let’s see what some of our players who did not have the week off have been up to over the last couple days.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
SB Nation
Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland & Charlton Athletic face-off at Eppleton
Travel: Take the number 55 bus from Sunderland Interchange (Stand K) to Houghton Road-Caroline Street, Hetton. Coverage: The game will be broadcast live Twitter via @SAFCWomen. Highlights: The FA Player will have highlights and a full match replay from Monday afternoon. Podcast: All things being well, we will have the...
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
SB Nation
WATCH: The Great Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Bake Off
Season 13 of The Great British Bake Off (a.k.a. The Great British Baking Show, if you’re in America) is underway, and perhaps inspired in part by that venerable show, we have a short little bake off from Chelsea TV between Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount as well. Ruben and...
SB Nation
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Who have been Sunderland’s unsung heroes this season so far?”
I think Evans has been absolutely fantastic and to be honest, I’m a little bit shocked at how well he’s slotted back into life in the Championship. That probably sounds slightly ridiculous, given that he’s played almost the entirety of his career at this level, but up until Alex Neil arrived last season I thought he struggled even in League One.
SB Nation
Will Jude Bellingham Join Manchester City?
Just like individuals and businesses looking for the next shiny object that will provide the opportunity to move a step ahead, top clubs in football are always on the lookout for the next breakout talent to add to their ranks. Jude Bellingham is now regarded as one of the best talents of his generation.
SB Nation
Leicester Women Match Report: Leicester 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Bedford’s starting lineup had only one change from the Tottenham match, with O’Brien replacing Flint up top. The formation of a 3-5-2 remained with Levell in goal, Plumptre, Tierney, and Howard the back three. The midfield remained unchanged with Purfield, Pike, Green, Whelan, and Simon filling the five spots, leaving Carrie Jones to pair with O’Brien up top.
SB Nation
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United: Reds keep momentum going
Manchester United picked up an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham at Chigwell Construction Stadium and kept pace with the rest of the rivals. With Chelsea to play Manchester City later and Liverpool to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, a win was going to be a boost for United. And they left no stone unturned in their efforts to do just that.
Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax
Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women Defeated Again
Manchester City Women suffered their second defeat of the season as champions Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at Kingsmeadow. Goals by Fran Kirby and a late penalty from Maren Mjelde secured the home side’s first three points of the season and left City with two defeats from their opening two matches.
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Yardbarker
Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller
Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League. The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the...
