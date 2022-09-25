ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer Earns Trio of B1G Weekly Honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Players of the Week following their standout performances in the Nittany Lions' shut outs of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0). Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week, senior+ Penelope Hocking was named Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Mieke Schiemann was named Defensive Player of the Week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 20 Nittany Lions Set for In-State Battle at Villanova

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- No. 20 Penn State men's soccer is set for an in-state road match up against Villanova on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be available to stream on FloSports. The Nittany Lions are ranked 20th in the United Soccer Coaches...
VILLANOVA, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Evans Tabbed as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's soccer junior midfielder, Tyger Evans was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his goal and two assists in two games last week. Evans had a big performance against two ranked opponents this past week. Against No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

GAME NOTES: No. 11/12 Penn State vs. Northwestern

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 11/12 Penn State welcomes Northwestern to Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Northwestern for the 20th time in program history. The Nittany Lions hold...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State freshman Tessa Janecke was selected the College Hockey America (CHA) Rookie of the Week by the league on Monday afternoon for her performance Sept. 22-23 against then-ranked No. 2/3 Wisconsin. This comes just after Penn State moved up three spots in the national rankings...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Down No. 15 Akron, 1-0 on Senior Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's soccer defeated Akron by a score of 1-0 on senior night, despite an hour-long weather delay. The Nittany Lions' record improves to 4-2-2 overall, 1-0-1 conference. FIRST HALF. Both teams maintained steady possessions for the opening minutes of the half. A shot did not...
AKRON, OH
Person
Taylor Trammell
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Shoots Stellar Opening Two Rounds at Old Town Club Collegiate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Penn State men's golf team sits fourth in a loaded field after a strong opening two rounds at Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Monday. The Nittany Lions were steady throughout the day, shooting a 3-under, 277, as a team in both the first and second rounds. Penn State sits in fourth place heading into Tuesday's final round at 6-under, 554. Kansas State (16-under, 544) and Southern Mississippi (11-under, 549) hold down the top two spots, while Furman (7-under, 553), Penn State (6-under, 554) and No. 19 Wake Forest (5-under, 555) are in a tight team battle to round out the top five.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Volleyball#Lions#Wolv
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Conclude First Fall Tournament Play at Charlotte Invite

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed the third and final of play at the Charlotte Invite on Sunday. The Nittany Lions split their singles matches. Ioana Gheorghita defeated Misa Malkin of South Carolina, 6-4, 6-0. Carla Girbau fought her way to a victory over Emma...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws

Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Swimming’s Baganha Competes at Brazilian World Championship Trials

BRAZIL – Penn State sophomore swimmer Victor Baganha competed at the Jose Finkel Trophy from September 13th-17th in Recife, Brazil, earning championship final appearances in two sprint events. The Penn State record-holder advanced to the A Final in both the 50 Free and 100 Fly, tying for fifth in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA

