Read full article on original website
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Soccer Earns Trio of B1G Weekly Honors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Players of the Week following their standout performances in the Nittany Lions' shut outs of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0). Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week, senior+ Penelope Hocking was named Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Mieke Schiemann was named Defensive Player of the Week.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Nittany Lions Set for In-State Battle at Villanova
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- No. 20 Penn State men's soccer is set for an in-state road match up against Villanova on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be available to stream on FloSports. The Nittany Lions are ranked 20th in the United Soccer Coaches...
GoPSUsports.com
Evans Tabbed as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's soccer junior midfielder, Tyger Evans was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his goal and two assists in two games last week. Evans had a big performance against two ranked opponents this past week. Against No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday...
GoPSUsports.com
GAME NOTES: No. 11/12 Penn State vs. Northwestern
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 11/12 Penn State welcomes Northwestern to Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Northwestern for the 20th time in program history. The Nittany Lions hold...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Shoots Third-Lowest 54-Hole Tournament Score in Program History
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Penn State men's golf team finished competition at Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Tuesday afternoon with a 7-under, 833, marking the third-lowest 54-hold tournament score in program history. The Nittany Lions' 833 is tied for the third-lowest score in Penn State history behind a...
GoPSUsports.com
Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State freshman Tessa Janecke was selected the College Hockey America (CHA) Rookie of the Week by the league on Monday afternoon for her performance Sept. 22-23 against then-ranked No. 2/3 Wisconsin. This comes just after Penn State moved up three spots in the national rankings...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Down No. 15 Akron, 1-0 on Senior Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's soccer defeated Akron by a score of 1-0 on senior night, despite an hour-long weather delay. The Nittany Lions' record improves to 4-2-2 overall, 1-0-1 conference. FIRST HALF. Both teams maintained steady possessions for the opening minutes of the half. A shot did not...
State College
The Middle Third Will Once Again Determine Penn StateFootball’s Fate
Penn State football is hitting that treacherous part of its schedule where it really needs to make hay. And where James Franklin needs to earn his big bucks. The crux of the schedule. The meat of the order. The big boys. The gut check. They all are the same thing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Shoots Stellar Opening Two Rounds at Old Town Club Collegiate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Penn State men's golf team sits fourth in a loaded field after a strong opening two rounds at Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Monday. The Nittany Lions were steady throughout the day, shooting a 3-under, 277, as a team in both the first and second rounds. Penn State sits in fourth place heading into Tuesday's final round at 6-under, 554. Kansas State (16-under, 544) and Southern Mississippi (11-under, 549) hold down the top two spots, while Furman (7-under, 553), Penn State (6-under, 554) and No. 19 Wake Forest (5-under, 555) are in a tight team battle to round out the top five.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14/15 Penn State’s Contest with Northwestern to Air on ESPN this Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14/15 Penn State Football's network designation has been set for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. start against Northwestern. The contest will be aired on ESPN. Penn State (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Conclude First Fall Tournament Play at Charlotte Invite
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed the third and final of play at the Charlotte Invite on Sunday. The Nittany Lions split their singles matches. Ioana Gheorghita defeated Misa Malkin of South Carolina, 6-4, 6-0. Carla Girbau fought her way to a victory over Emma...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws
Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoPSUsports.com
Swimming’s Baganha Competes at Brazilian World Championship Trials
BRAZIL – Penn State sophomore swimmer Victor Baganha competed at the Jose Finkel Trophy from September 13th-17th in Recife, Brazil, earning championship final appearances in two sprint events. The Penn State record-holder advanced to the A Final in both the 50 Free and 100 Fly, tying for fifth in...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
Comments / 0