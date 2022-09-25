ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach

Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
LINCOLN, NE
NDSU Bison Athletics

Simonich, Bison Pace Field On Day One of Zach Johnson Invitational

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The North Dakota State men's golf team and sophomore Ian Simonich led the way on day one of the Zach Johnson Invitational hosted by Drake at the Glen Oaks Country Club. Simonich fired rounds of 67 and 68 on the par-71 course to take...
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Volleyball Set to Host South Dakota on Tuesday Night

The North Dakota State (9-5, 2-0 Summit) volleyball team is set to begin a four-match homestand beginning with South Dakota (13-1, 2-0 Summit) on Tuesday night. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. MATCH COVERAGE. The match will be available on WDAY Xtra with Cullen Holt...
FARGO, ND
Volante

Football Falls to No. 1 to NDSU

The Coyotes lost to the reigning FCS Champions No. 1 North Dakota State (NDSU) on Sept. 24. South Dakota entered the contest with a 1-2 record after defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs last week. North Dakota State entered the Dakota Dome with a 2-1 record coming off a loss to the Arizona Wildcats last week.
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

Bison Women Ranked 12th in Regional Cross Country Poll

The North Dakota State women's cross country team is ranked 12th in the Midwest Region in the latest regional rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Midwest Region includes all Division I schools in a nine-state area comprised of Illinois,...
FARGO, ND
KETV.com

Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
OMAHA, NE
lakesarearadio.net

WE Fest Announces 2023 Headliners

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne will headline WE Fest next summer. The three-day country music festival returns to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for its 40th year August 3-5, 2023. It’s Wallen’s first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards

LINCOLN — City Impact, a faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit, has recently lost staff and volunteers upset over a set of ministry standards that states, in part, that any sexual relationship beyond sex in a heterosexual marriage “constitute sexual immorality.” Over the last week, City Impact has notified families of program cancellations. Its reading program, which […] The post Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
OMAHA, NE
fargoinc.com

Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors

After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
FARGO, ND
rejournals.com

CBRE adds vice president to Omaha office

Kristi Andersen has joined CBRE as a vice president in its Omaha office. Andersen will focus on leasing and sales of office, industrial and retail properties on behalf of landlords, tenants and operators. Andersen joins CBRE from Colliers where she served as vice president, brokering lease and sales transactions for...
OMAHA, NE
valleynewslive.com

Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
FARGO, ND
WOWT

Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
KX News

Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash

Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
FARGO, ND

