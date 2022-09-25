ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver

Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
CAROLINA, WV
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler

Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: David Joseph Amato

Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Dennis W. Breighner

Dennis W. Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Obituaries
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gettysburg, PA
State
Washington State
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
City
Hanover, PA
State
Virginia State
City
York, PA
City
Washington, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen

Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO

Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Dillon
Person
Ryan Dillon
Person
Powhatan
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mark David Chambers

Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro

Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Will Lane to present original songs

Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

Library Funding 101

As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Nelson F. Kane

Nelson F. Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirem…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Sheely and Dobbin Alleys to be resurfaced

Preparations for the resurfacing of Sheely Alley will begin today September 20th, 2022. Sheely Alley will remain open while Public Works prepares the alley, but use caution while traveling on the alley. Paving is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Sheely Alley will be CLOSED during paving, so please plan accordingly.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy