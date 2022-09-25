Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver
Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler
Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: David Joseph Amato
Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
Obituary: Dennis W. Breighner
Dennis W. Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Slideshow: Weather closes children’s rides at Pippinfest on Sunday
Stormy weather forced some changes to Fairfield’s Pippenfest yesterday, including the closure of children’s rides. Most other activities continued, but attendance was lower than expected. Please enjoy our slideshow from Gettysburg Connection photographer Jim Bargas.
Help the Gettysburg National Military Park clear Devil’s Den on Sept. 24.
The Gettysburg National Military Park is looking for up to 50 volunteers to help us clear Devil’s Den of woody vegetation in anticipation of reopening the area at the end of the month. The event helps celebrate National Public Lands Day. We will be removing woody vegetation from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Photo Gallery: 2022 Adams County Heritage Festival
The 31st Annual Adams County Heritage Festival was held yesterday on a bright sunny day with perfect weather. Hundreds of people came to the Gettysburg rec park to celebrate culture with music dancing, bike rides, food and more. The stage events were hosted by Mark Purdy, Master of Ceremonies, with...
Obituary: Mark David Chambers
Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath, and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. But the people who have lived in Gettysburg and the other 33 Adams County municipalities for hundred of years, and even the...
6th grader will host bake sale to help end malaria
Henry Russell, a sixth grader at Gettysburg Area Middle School, will hold his second annual bake sale to end malaria on Sunday, September 25th, from noon until four, or until sold out, in the South East corner of Lincoln Square (near the Blue and Gray restaurant). “I get a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GASD School Board Rejects James Gettys/Lincoln Elementary HVAC Project
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board of Directors voted last night to reject a proposed $33,789,000 project that would have replaced the HVAC systems and perform other work at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. The vote effectively delays the project at least a year unless there is an...
Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro
Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
Land Conservancy of Adams County sets Road Rally 2022: “Catch ’22, Puzzles and Conundrums”
The Land Conservancy of Adams County will hold its 24th annual Fall Classic Road Rally fundraiser this year on Saturday, October 15. This Rally will be full of lots of surprises. Each year’s Road Rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adams Invites Applications for $5 Million in Covid Grants
Adams County has been given a Covid relief shot in the arm with a $5 million dollar grant that Commissioner Marty Qually called the “most significant grant program in the county’s history.”. The Board of Commissioners approved guidelines for applications for the funds at its monthly yesterday. Before...
Library Funding 101
As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
Obituary: Nelson F. Kane
Nelson F. Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirem…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Sheely and Dobbin Alleys to be resurfaced
Preparations for the resurfacing of Sheely Alley will begin today September 20th, 2022. Sheely Alley will remain open while Public Works prepares the alley, but use caution while traveling on the alley. Paving is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Sheely Alley will be CLOSED during paving, so please plan accordingly.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0